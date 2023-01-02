ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
33andfree

New Beautiful Free Camping Spots

This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Oh So Very Much Weed

Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey. In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Maximum Loan Limit For Oregon Veteran Home Loans Will Increase In 2023

Oregon Veteran Home Loans: The Federal Housing Finance Agency establishes maximum loan amounts for mortgages each year, and the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) will raise the maximum loan amount for the Oregon Veteran Home Loan in 2023 so that it is in line with these maximums (FHFA). For financing on or after January 1, 2023, the ODVA will now take loans up to the new maximum loan amount of $726,200, which is an increase of $79,000 over the previous maximum loan amount of $647,200 in 2022.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon OKs Amazon plan to buy chain of medical clinics

The Oregon Health Authority has quickly approved Amazon’s plan to buy One Medical, a multi-state medical clinic network, overriding objections by several dozen individuals and groups that the deal merits denial or a more in-depth review. The state said it found no reason to take more than 30 days,...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Inflation Will Have The Most Influence On Oregon House Rent In 2023

Oregon House Rent: The Oregon Senate measure that addressed rent hikes and was ultimately approved in 2019 might still have an effect in 2023. And it may be especially challenging for those who are dependent upon a fixed income. According to Senate Bill 608, often known as the “No Cause...
OREGON STATE
MIX 106

Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Hilariously Rips Oregon, Idaho Merger

The legitimate grassroots movement known as Greater Idaho was the subject of a humorous tongue-in-cheek report on the Daily Show. The Daily Show sent a correspondent to Oregon to interview Oregonians on whether or not they support the movement to join the Gem State. The Oregonian first reported this story.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Still Pays For Development On Federal Property

Oregon Still Pays: That is not equivalent to the arrangement between Oregon and its federally-owned forest areas. It’s fairly comparable. 60% of Oregon’s forested areas are under the management of federal foresters. Numerous millions of acres require landscaping work. And Oregon is spending millions on the project with the federal government.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again

ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
gamblingnews.com

Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023

But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
OREGON STATE

