whbc.com
Sports Gambling Chief: ‘Free’ Must be ‘Free’ in Ohio
Screens display betting information inside Caesars Sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Cleveland. With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball team is opening a stylish, two-story sports book, where fans can wager on games around the country — as well as the one they're attending. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
whbc.com
OSHP: 11 Killed on Highways in State Over New Years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people were killed on Ohio’s highways during the four-day New Years holiday weekend, according to the State Highway Patrol. Six of the fatalities involved impairment. Last New Years, 12 people lost their lives on state roadways. That was also a...
whbc.com
DeWine Signs New Texting-While-Driving Bill Into Law
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At a ceremony Tuesday in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that strengthens the state’s texting-while-driving law. The bill that takes effect in three months makes texting while driving a primary offense. Previously, a driver had to be...
whbc.com
DeWine Vetoes Bill That Would Have Tied Hands of Municipal Legislators
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state legislature has at times taken to measures that prevent a municipality from passing restrictive laws. In this case, the governor wouldn’t have it. Mike DeWine says the General Assembly passed a bill last month that prohibits local governments from...
