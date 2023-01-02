TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 2-8): ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ ‘SVU’ & More

Read full article on original website
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
North West transforms into dad Kanye on TikTok using special effects makeup
You’re “Bound 2” admire this TikTok transformation. North West dressed up as her dad, Kanye West, on social media Friday — and looked like the mirror image of the controversial rapper. The 9-year-old put her special effects makeup skills to use for the clip — which was soundtracked by West’s “Bound 2” — adding a goatee, bushy eyebrows, strong hairline and even fine lines to her face. North wore a black Chrome Hearts hoodie and knit beanie to complete the look, while Kim, 42, sported mirrored shield-style sunglasses, slicked-back hair and a snug bodysuit. “North is really into special effects makeup, and she’s really good at it,” Kim...
How ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Stunts Ground Pandora in Reality — Watch
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is maybe the most special-effects heavy film of the entire year, transforming the majority of the cast into the alien Na’vi and their real-world surroundings into the lush planet of Pandora. But in making the film, James Cameron had an edict for the stunt team responsible for coordinating the action scenes to make them feel as real and grounded as possible. “[James] of course doesn’t like things to just be animated, you’re gonna do them for real,” stunt coordinator Garrett Warren says. “The only thing that’s not real is us being blue,” assistant stunt coordinator Steve...
