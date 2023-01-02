Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi
The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Power warning customers of phone scam
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Power issued a scam alert Thursday afternoon, saying it had received calls threatening service disconnection and demanding financial information. “We will never call and request your personal or financial information by phone,” Mississippi Power said in a brief release warning of the scam.
greatdaysoutdoors.com
Raw Land Loan Rates 2023
First South Farm Credit (FSFC) has been financing rural land since 1916. Since it was founded over 100 years ago, FSFC now has grown to over 40 branches with 9,000 members and serves the “Deep South” in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. They offer great raw land loans and competitive land loan interest rates.
WLOX
UPDATE: Medical marijuana could be available in Mississippi this month
State Representative Kevin Felsher joins us from Jackson to talk about the 2023 Legislative Session, and the fight to eliminate the state income tax. The New Orleans Saints did not make the playoffs, but are at least ending the season on a bit of a winning streak. WLOX Sports Anchor Blake Brannon is here to discuss.
Program aims to help Mississippians on SNAP benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers […]
wtva.com
Will elimination of income tax consume the entire legislative session?
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Day one is in the books for the 2023 legislative session in Mississippi. The elimination of state income tax is a hot topic, one some lawmakers wish to move past and others wish to keep discussing it. “This session has every indication that it’s going to...
mageenews.com
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program
Ag Commissioner Gipson Announces Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson...
wtva.com
$4M lottery ticket purchased in Hinds County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $4 million in Hinds County, the Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday. The player purchased the ticket at Byram Chevron in Hinds County. The player’s winnings grew from $1 million to $4 million because he or she purchased a $1 Megaplier...
Garden & Gun
A Mississippi Artist’s Blanket Statements
Coulter Fussell never knows what she will find donated on the doorstep of her studio in Water Valley, Mississippi. A dowager’s mink, a cheating husband’s neckties, a rotting piece of Astroturf—anything could be in those Hefty bags. “Once I got a beaver’s tail,” she says. The weirder the scraps, the better. Her friends and neighbors know Fussell will use it all, crafting quilts from the refuse, occasionally wielding a power tool alongside a needle.
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
impact601.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Mississippi using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
lawrencecountypress.com
Southern Gardening: A season for everything
I usually write the Southern Gardening column about how the different seasons change the look of our landscapes and gardens, what seasonal plants look great, and when it’s time to transition with new plants for the next season. Just like in the garden, a career has a season for...
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
prentissheadlight.com
Gov. Reeves appoints new 15th circuit court judge
Governor Tate Reeves has announced the appointment of Judge Brad Touchstone as 15th Circuit Court District Judge replacing former judge, Tony Mozingo. “Judge Touchstone has had a long and distinguished career in the legal field,” said Governor Reeves. “I personally witnessed his strong leadership skills in the Mississippi Legislature...
mageenews.com
Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers
In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
WLOX
Mississippi's 2023 legislative session tackles medical marijuana
Tonight will be the chilliest night of the week with lows in the low to mid 40s. We may even see some upper 30s well inland. Friday, we expect continued sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. A weak front will give us the chance for a few hit or miss showers on Sunday. It’s going to remain mild with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers can’t be ruled out on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Mississippi Skies: Afternoon severe threat update
Confidence is increasing for the chance of significant severe weather in several regions of Mississippi as a strong cold front moves in from our northwest. There will be two chances of severe weather with the first beginning around 5 p.m. today and lasting through 5 a.m. Tuesday. There is only...
Taxes — yes — But what other issues are on the Mississippi Legislature agenda?
Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.
Mississippi lawmakers look to overturn governor’s vetoes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some state lawmakers are working to overrule vetoes administered by Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). First reported by Mississippi Today, Reeves vetoed 10 projects approved by lawmakers last year from House Bill 1353, citing unnecessary spending. The governor vetoed four Jackson projects from the bill, including more than $13 million for a […]
Mississippi sees another spike in COVID-19 cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has once again experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 5,778 new coronavirus cases were reported between December 27, 2022, and January 2, 2023. MSDH has been reporting COVID-19 cases weekly. Fifteen new deaths were also reported. There were also 149 COVID-19 […]
