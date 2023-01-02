Read full article on original website
5 Biggest Disappointments of the 2022 F1 Season
The 2022 Formula 1 season, now firmly in the rear-view mirror, often left a bad taste in the mouths of both competitors and fans. Here's five of the season's biggest disappointments that left both those involve and fans scratching their heads looking for answers:
Andretti, General Motors Announce F1 Entry Bid Plans Under Cadillac Brand
The FIA president said earlier this week he asked the governing body to ‘look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams.’
All-American F1 Blockbuster: Michael Andretti, General Motors Plan to Enter F1 with Cadillac
Andretti of Andretti Global and General Motors President Mark Reuss announced on Thursday that the two will be partnering for an F1 effort. Plans call for the all-American team to include an American driver, American manufacturer and an American headquarters. Andretti feels this new partnership, which has been in the...
BMW’s i Vision Dee Can Transport You to Fantasy World
BMW showed off a new, wider, and all-encompassing head-up display at CES, in a concept car called the i Vision Dee. The car can also change exterior colors. The technology can envelop the driver in whatever fantasy world he or she wants to dive into, with the windshield and side windows projecting imagery to match the chosen environment. How this could be accomplished without Level 4 or 5 autonomy wasn’t addressed.
Concerns Pile up for GTP Class in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
If you’re a team manager preparing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, you worry. When it comes to introducing the new GTP hybrids, there’s more to worry about than ever before beyond making the right calls to win at the end after no sleep. Here’s a list of...
