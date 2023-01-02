BMW showed off a new, wider, and all-encompassing head-up display at CES, in a concept car called the i Vision Dee. The car can also change exterior colors. The technology can envelop the driver in whatever fantasy world he or she wants to dive into, with the windshield and side windows projecting imagery to match the chosen environment. How this could be accomplished without Level 4 or 5 autonomy wasn’t addressed.

