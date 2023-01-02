ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

5 Biggest Disappointments of the 2022 F1 Season

The 2022 Formula 1 season, now firmly in the rear-view mirror, often left a bad taste in the mouths of both competitors and fans. Here's five of the season's biggest disappointments that left both those involve and fans scratching their heads looking for answers:
Autoweek.com

BMW’s i Vision Dee Can Transport You to Fantasy World

BMW showed off a new, wider, and all-encompassing head-up display at CES, in a concept car called the i Vision Dee. The car can also change exterior colors. The technology can envelop the driver in whatever fantasy world he or she wants to dive into, with the windshield and side windows projecting imagery to match the chosen environment. How this could be accomplished without Level 4 or 5 autonomy wasn’t addressed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Concerns Pile up for GTP Class in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

If you’re a team manager preparing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, you worry. When it comes to introducing the new GTP hybrids, there’s more to worry about than ever before beyond making the right calls to win at the end after no sleep. Here’s a list of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy