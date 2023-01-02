ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers fans react to fateful Week 17 loss to Buccaneers

By Anthony Rizzuti
 3 days ago
The Carolina Panthers were less than 15 minutes away from taking a monumental step towards their first NFC South title in seven years. But an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter simply wasn’t enough.

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers made yet another late surge here in 2022, this time claiming interim head coach Steve Wilks and his cats as their unfortunate victims. A 20-point rally would push the Bucs to a 30-24 win and the Panthers out of playoff contention in what was a heartbreaking afternoon.

Here’s how the Carolina faithful has responded to the fateful loss.

