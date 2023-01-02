ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Healthy options for 'Dry January'

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Normally getting your health back on track in the new year can be a drag. But now there are a ton of new ways to make it fun and healthy at the same time!. Here to talk to me about those creative options is registered dietitian nutritionist Roxana Ehsani.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Animal Foundation to host adoption event for the new year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the help of an upcoming adoption event, the Animal Foundation hopes to find loving homes for some of their pets to start the year off right. The shelter will host a 'New Year, New Best Friend' adoption event starting Friday, January 6, through Sunday, January 8.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business provides CES coworking spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas increases cap on pets allowed in a single household

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas will raise the cap on the number of cats and dogs allowed in a single household to help animal shelters stretched thin by recent animal intakes. City council members voted 4-2 Wednesday to increase from four to six the number...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Busy weekend once again expected at Harry Reid Airport ahead of CES

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays may be over, but Harry Reid Airport will continue to deal with heavy traffic this week following the return of one of the valley's largest conventions. The airport reported long lines on Wednesday morning at their Uber/Lyft pickup and taxi area as many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Yukon Pizza now open in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — After popping up at Vegas Test Kitchen for the last two years, the beloved pizza concept Yukon Pizza has officially gone brick and mortar!. Joining us now to tell us all about it is the founder of Yukon Pizza, Alex White.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Convention Center announces upcoming events for 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Convention Center is making a strong start to the new year with various trade shows ready for fans. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO, Steve Hill, announced five new shows added for 2023 on top of CES. World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World axes free parking throughout its property garages

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Say goodbye to free parking at Resorts World. Free parking will only be available for Genting Rewards members as of January 4, 2023, says a spokesperson with the property. MORE ON NEWS 3 | From self-driving strollers to boats with self-docking: CES 2023 has it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with an expected 100,000 attendees and over 3,200 exhibitors. Organizers said it’s 70% larger than last year’s pandemic-restricted show. With a focus on sustainability this year, several companies are promoting products that can help...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts landlord open house

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials are looking to give a hand to those who can't afford their own housing right now. Clark County hosted its first annual landlord open house event at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday. Those who stopped by were each assessed and got the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Cox Communications issues statement following morning service outage

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cox Communications is issuing a statement after many customers reported a service outage Wednesday morning. The company says the issue has been resolved with no reason as to why the outage was caused. We experienced a temporary service outage in Las Vegas that lasted a...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy