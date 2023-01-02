Marvel-turned-IRL hero Jeremy Renner has shared his first update since the snow-plowing accident that landed him in critical condition on New Year's Day. The actor was reportedly plowing a path on his own property in the Lake Tahoe area of Reno, Nevada when a motorist became stranded in the vicinity. While assisting the driver, Jenner was somehow struck by his plow, as mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno-Gazette Journal. "He is always helping others."

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO