'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
epicstream.com
Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'
Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Kate Middleton Once Underwent Emergency Surgery After Discovering a Mass on Her Head
Kate Middleton once had emergency surgery for a mass on her head. Here's a look at the Princess of Wales' health and the circumstances surrounding the surgery.
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Camilla wears Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, Charles’ robe at Diplomatic Reception
The King’s closet is up for grabs. Camilla Parker Bowles donned Queen Elizabeth’s glittering sapphire-and-diamond tiara for the second time in a month at last night’s Buckingham Palace Diplomatic Corps Reception — and it turns out her embroidered blue coat actually belongs to another member of the royal family: her husband, King Charles III. The navy coat is a traditional Saudi robe known as a daqlah and was presented to the then-Prince of Wales by designer Yahya Al Bishri when Charles visited Saudi Arabia in 1998. Last night, the 75-year-old royal wore the robe, which is covered in stunning silver embroidery, over...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Sending Christmas Gifts to Archie and Lilibet But Not Prince Harry and Meghan, Commentator Shares
Find out what royal tradition the Waleses will keep up with the Sussexes despite the frosty relationship between them. Plus, what major change the royal family will see this Christmas.
Prince William Tells Friends His Relationship With Prince Harry Is ‘Over’
Whatever Volume 2 of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan—to be screened on Thursday—brings, Prince William sees his relationship with Harry as “over,” damaged beyond repair by Harry’s betrayal of him and his wife, a source has told The Daily Beast. The source, a friend of...
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
netflixjunkie.com
Did Kate Middleton Just Have a Private Meet up With Prince Harry and His Children?
Ever since differences between the families of the Royal Family have run deep, controversies have been relentless. Especially surrounding Princess Diana’s sons and their wives, uncountable new stories seem to emerge out of nowhere. However, recent headlines about Prince Harry and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, show some interesting turn of events no one ever imagined.
King Charles begged William and Harry not to make his ‘final years a misery’
Prince Harry got into a “duel” with Prince William and King Charles III about his decision to quit the royal family after Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021. In this jaw-dropping memoir, “Spare,” Harry reflected on the “secret meeting” at Frogmore Gardens between the three men as they tried to mend their broken relationship. However, what was meant to be a productive conversation quickly turned sour as the two brothers started getting “heated,” prompting their father to intervene. According to the Duke of Sussex, the King begged his sons not to “make [his] final years a misery” as they went back and...
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton, Prince Harry Not on Good Terms? Prince William’s Wife Reportedly Hurt, Betrayed by Harry & Meghan
Kate Middleton reportedly felt betrayed by what her brother-in-law Prince Harry did to her following the release of Harry & Meghan. Apparently, Prince William's wife didn't expect whatever she learned about her, as shown in the Sussexes' Netflix documentary. Kate Middleton Didn't Expect How She Was Featured In Harry &...
Prince William May Need Kate Middleton More Than Ever As Prince Harry May Paint Brother In Bad Light In Upcoming Memoir
Prince William has a great support system with his wife, Kate Middleton, amid the ongoing feud between him and his younger brother, Prince Harry. As rumors have it, the Duke of Sussex may paint the Prince of Wales in a bad light in his upcoming memoir, "Spare," so he may need the Princess of Wales now more than ever.
Prince Harry claims King Charles told Diana his ‘work’ was ‘done’ after duke was born in new memoir
Prince Harry claimed that his father, King Charles III, once told first wife Princess Diana that his “work” was “done” after the Duke of Sussex was born.In an excerpt of his new memoir, Spare, released by The Guardian, Harry described how his father reacted to the birth of his second son in 1984. Harry’s older brother, Prince William, was born two years earlier in 1982.According to the publication, Harry wrote about the day of his birth and recalled a comment that his father told his wife: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work...
netflixjunkie.com
Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
LONDON — Prince Harry says his brother William physically attacked him during a ferocious argument — one of many startling allegations in a new memoir that includes revelations about the estranged royal's drug-taking, first sexual encounter and role in killing people during his military service in Afghanistan. In...
Prince Harry Reportedly Alleges in New Book That Brother William Physically Attacked Him
In "Spare," Harry will claim that during a 2019 fight at his home in London, William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," according to a Guardian report. Harry reportedly accuses him of repeating attack lines in the British press. Harry described in a recent Netflix documentary how his relationship with...
