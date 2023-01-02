Read full article on original website
Related
hazard-herald.com
Republican legislative leaders question Beshear's role in Kentucky's success
(The Center Square) – As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stood in front of them giving his State of the Commonwealth address, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, both Republicans, sat quietly for most of the Democrat’s remarks. Beshear rattled off several successes the state has...
hazard-herald.com
Kentucky speaker says lawmakers should 'pump the breaks' during short session
(The Center Square) – Lawmakers returned to Frankfort on Tuesday to begin the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said he expects a busy first week for the state House of Representatives. Osborne told reporters House leaders anticipate passing three bills by Friday. House Bill...
hazard-herald.com
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate that five of them agreed.
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Kentucky using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Comments / 0