Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Soy Sauce?
Soy sauce contains large amounts of salt, making it toxic to dogs. While dogs need salt in their diet, high amounts of sodium can cause salt poisoning. Of course, other factors go into how much soy sauce a dog can eat without developing symptoms, including its size, how hydrated it is, access to water, and health.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Corned Beef?
It’s easy to think that all meat must be safe for dogs. After all, meat is a primary part of their diet. However, this isn’t completely true. While many plain meats, such as beef, are good for dogs, they aren’t as healthy once they’ve been prepared for humans because we add seasonings, salt, and other unhealthy ingredients.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Fig Newtons?
Fig Newtons are great snacks for humans. My family has always loved them! But should we share these tasty treats with our dogs?. In this article, we’ll talk about why it’s best that dogs don’t eat Fig Newtons and what to do if your dog eats them behind your back.
dailypaws.com
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer
Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5NY and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WATCH: This Absolutely Jacked Bull Will Have Your Jaw on the Floor
This Belgian Blue bull will absolutely blow your mind. The cow is absolutely massive and looks like a ‘roided-up bodybuilder because it was born without myostatin, a trait all Belgian Blue bulls receive. In the video below, the enormous and rock-solid bull struts along a street as a crowd...
Dog jumping up? This one tip could stop it once and for all
Put a stop to those exuberant greetings with this clever hack from an expert dog trainer
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Some Think The Creature This Woman is Feeding is a Baby Nessie
It's simultaneously cute and terrifying.
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
pethelpful.com
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Comments / 2