Maryland looking for sixth straight win
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since a 90-67 loss to unranked Nebraska on December 4, No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball has won five straight games. The Terps are looking to make it six in a row when they host Michigan State on Saturday. “We’re not a new team anymore,” Maryland senior guard and forward Faith […]
testudotimes.com
MM 1.5: Two four-star Maryland football signees play in Under Armour All-America Game
Maryland football four-star signees Rico Walker and Dylan Gooden participated in the Under Armour All-America Game on Tuesday. The Under Armour All-America game allows the nation's top college football recruits to go head-to-head against each other before beginning their collegiate careers. Walker is one of the Terps’ biggest names in...
CBS Sports
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview
After an 8-0 start to the season, Maryland men’s basketball’s status as a contender in the conference is dwindling. The Terps have lost four straight against Power Five opponents. Maryland’s most recent defeat came in the form of a 35-point beatdown by Michigan on Sunday, the Terps’ largest loss since they joined the Big Ten.
umterps.com
Locksley Announces Addition of Six Transfers to Maryland Football
COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced the additions of six transfers to the Terrapin program on Tuesday. Locksley welcomes Donnell Brown (Saint Francis), Tyrese Chambers (FIU), Marcus Dumervil (LSU), Jordan Phillips (Tennessee), Ja'Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati) and Avantae Williams (Miami) for the 2023 season. "I'm...
Washington Commanders Made QB Decision For Week 18: Report
Here is the latest update on the starting quarterback situation of the Washington Commanders.
casualhoya.com
LEE REED: Georgetown Director of Athletics Issues Statement to AP
It’s not often fans hear much from the Georgetown Hoyas, so when it does occur, it’s often newsworthy. With Patrick Ewing’s squad receiving 24 straight losses from BIG EAST teams and a losing streak against the last 29 high-major opponents, the Associated Press reached out to Georgetown Athletics for comment.
pressboxonline.com
Ken Niumatalolo Has ‘Nothing But Gratitude And Fond Memories’ Of Naval Academy
In the weeks since he was let go as the head football coach at the Naval Academy, Ken Niumatalolo has been both overwhelmed with gratitude for the more than two decades he spent in Annapolis and taken aback by the amount of former players, coaches and opponents who have reached out to him.
wfirnews.com
Reporter gives candid Commanders season review
A reporter who covers the Washington Commanders expressed the frustration that many were feeling after the team lost its most recent game missing the playoffs. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
NBC Washington
New Schools Project in Prince George's Raises Questions About Who's Building Them
As the Prince George's County school system prepares to build six new schools in three years under a public-private partnership, questions surround who's building the schools and how workers are being compensated. Lanham-based DC Plumbers Local 5 is one of many trades asking the Prince George’s County Council to hire...
