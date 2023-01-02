ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

DC News Now

Maryland looking for sixth straight win

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since a 90-67 loss to unranked Nebraska on December 4, No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball has won five straight games. The Terps are looking to make it six in a row when they host Michigan State on Saturday. “We’re not a new team anymore,” Maryland senior guard and forward Faith […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Maryland men’s basketball at Rutgers preview

After an 8-0 start to the season, Maryland men’s basketball’s status as a contender in the conference is dwindling. The Terps have lost four straight against Power Five opponents. Maryland’s most recent defeat came in the form of a 35-point beatdown by Michigan on Sunday, the Terps’ largest loss since they joined the Big Ten.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Locksley Announces Addition of Six Transfers to Maryland Football

COLLEGE PARK, MD – Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced the additions of six transfers to the Terrapin program on Tuesday. Locksley welcomes Donnell Brown (Saint Francis), Tyrese Chambers (FIU), Marcus Dumervil (LSU), Jordan Phillips (Tennessee), Ja'Quan Sheppard (Cincinnati) and Avantae Williams (Miami) for the 2023 season. "I'm...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
casualhoya.com

LEE REED: Georgetown Director of Athletics Issues Statement to AP

It’s not often fans hear much from the Georgetown Hoyas, so when it does occur, it’s often newsworthy. With Patrick Ewing’s squad receiving 24 straight losses from BIG EAST teams and a losing streak against the last 29 high-major opponents, the Associated Press reached out to Georgetown Athletics for comment.
WASHINGTON, DC

