TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 2-8): ‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,’ ‘SVU’ & More

Related
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
‘Weekend Today’ Host Peter Alexander Loves His Job! See the Broadcaster’s Net Worth and Salary
Weekend Today anchor Peter Alexander is earning a massive paycheck from his work on the series! The longtime broadcaster and his wife, Alison Starling, are both seasoned news veterans whose net worths have only increased over time. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is ‘Today’ Host...
Who Is Playing M3GAN? Everything You Need To Know About The Killer Doll
Never underestimate M3GAN. The lifelike killer doll has captivated everyone in the lead-up to M3GAN’s January 6 release. She’s sassy, dangerous, and a total force to be reckoned with. Since everyone is talking about M3GAN, you might have some questions about the logistics. M3GAN is played by two...
Sheila Antim on ‘The Woman King’: ‘I’d Take My Practice Spear Home and Even Use It in the Kitchen’
“The Woman King” stars the inimitable Viola Davis as Nanisca, but studios being what they are, there was a desire for another big name in the role of her spiritual leader, Amenza. But then director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s editor Terilyn Shropshire told her about Sheila Atim, who was in another film she was working on, Halle Berry’s “Bruised.” “Terilyn said, ‘I found your Amenza,’” Prince-Bythewood recalls. She got to see an early cut and was so impressed she arranged a meeting with Atim. In person, she was struck by the Ugandan British actor’s “essence.” “She was so different from her character — it showed...
