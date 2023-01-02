Read full article on original website
Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part three in a three-part series on former ski areas in Vermont. “Not the Biggest, But One of The Best” was the slogan the late Bill Jenkins came up with for the […] Read More The post Remembering High Pond and Birdseye ski areas in Rutland County appeared first on The Mountain Times.
themaplenews.com
Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say
RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
mynbc5.com
Developer proposes casino for Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A new casino could be coming to Lebanon. A developer recently submitted a proposal to the city planning board, requesting a site plan review at the next commission meeting. The plans include a restaurant and "charitable casino" located at the former Gerrish Honda dealership on Miracle...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!
ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
utilitydive.com
Connecticut, Massachusetts regulators call on Eversource to defend sharply higher rate
Connecticut and Massachusetts regulators on Tuesday called on Eversource Energy to defend the doubling of its its standard offer supply rate, to 24.2 cents/kWh that took effect Jan. 1. The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority scheduled the technical meeting in response to a request by Connecticut Senate Democrats who criticized...
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
ibrattleboro.com
Brattleboro Dog and Wolf-Hybrid Licenses Available
Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2023 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1. Renewal licenses may be obtained in person at the Town Clerk’s office, by using the drop box in the Municipal...
WMUR.com
No Mega Millions jackpot winner, but two New Hampshire players won big Tuesday
CONCORD, N.H. — No one won Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, but there were two big winners in New Hampshire. One iLottery player will take home $40,000, while a $10,000 ticket was sold at the Short Stop Jolly on Lebanon Street in Hanover. The winning numbers were 25, 29, 33,...
thepulseofnh.com
NH Residents Urged To Consider Treatment Choices
Hospitals in the Granite State are experiencing high numbers of patients which is increasing wait times and straining emergency department capacity. The New Hampshire Hospital Association also says significant staff shortages continue to complicate surges in visits due to limited bed availability. The public is urged to consider the most appropriate care for their needs, whether it’s calling a primary care provider, going to an urgent care or walk-in clinic, or going to a hospital if it’s an emergency.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
mynbc5.com
Edible marijuana consumption among kids in VT, Upstate NY skyrockets
BURLINGTON, Vt. — New data from the national poison control center reveals marijuana edible consumption for young kids has increased by 1,375% percent over the last five years. Here in our region, that statistic is not far off. According to the Northern New England Poison Control Center, marijuana exposure,...
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
New Census data shows Vermonters are doing better, but experts are skeptical
By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermonters pocketed a median annual household income of $72,431 from 2017 to 2021 and are less likely to live in poverty than they were a decade ago, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. […] Read More The post New Census data shows Vermonters are doing better, but experts are skeptical appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Retail cannabis business in Vermont continues to grow
Vermont's retail cannabis industry has grown from three operating dispensaries to 25.
WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
WCAX
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals seeing big uptick in wait times
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospital emergency departments across New Hampshire are seeing incredible demands to start the new year and people are waiting longer and longer to be seen. “I would say on an average day, that people are waiting here about four hours, but I don't think this is...
manchesterinklink.com
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis
MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
