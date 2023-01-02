ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
Developer proposes casino for Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A new casino could be coming to Lebanon. A developer recently submitted a proposal to the city planning board, requesting a site plan review at the next commission meeting. The plans include a restaurant and "charitable casino" located at the former Gerrish Honda dealership on Miracle...
Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!

ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
Brattleboro Dog and Wolf-Hybrid Licenses Available

Brattleboro dog and wolf-hybrid licenses are available for the 2023 licensing period. Vermont dogs and wolf-hybrids 6 months of age and older must be licensed on or before April 1. Renewal licenses may be obtained in person at the Town Clerk’s office, by using the drop box in the Municipal...
NH Residents Urged To Consider Treatment Choices

Hospitals in the Granite State are experiencing high numbers of patients which is increasing wait times and straining emergency department capacity. The New Hampshire Hospital Association also says significant staff shortages continue to complicate surges in visits due to limited bed availability. The public is urged to consider the most appropriate care for their needs, whether it’s calling a primary care provider, going to an urgent care or walk-in clinic, or going to a hospital if it’s an emergency.
Edible marijuana consumption among kids in VT, Upstate NY skyrockets

BURLINGTON, Vt. — New data from the national poison control center reveals marijuana edible consumption for young kids has increased by 1,375% percent over the last five years. Here in our region, that statistic is not far off. According to the Northern New England Poison Control Center, marijuana exposure,...
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty-five years ago, northern New England was bracing for a major winter storm event-- the ice storm of January 1998. Inches of rain-turned-ice piled up across the Champlain Valley, the St. Lawrence Valley and southern Quebec, dragging down power lines and causing thousands to lose power in the cold weather, forcing people into shelters for warmth and food.
New Hampshire hospitals seeing big uptick in wait times

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hospital emergency departments across New Hampshire are seeing incredible demands to start the new year and people are waiting longer and longer to be seen. “I would say on an average day, that people are waiting here about four hours, but I don't think this is...
Craig joins with other NH mayors calling on Sununu, statewide officials for action on homelessness crisis

MANCHESTER, NH – Today, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, along with Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua, Mayor Paul Grenier of Berlin, Mayor Dana Hilliard of Somersworth, Mayor Jo Brown of Franklin, Mayor Dale Girard of Claremont, Mayor Bob Carrier of Dover, and Mayor Andrew Hosmer of Laconia, sent a letter to Governor Sununu, DHHS Commissioner Weaver, and Associate Commissioner Santaniello outlining immediate needs from the State of New Hampshire to address the statewide homelessness crisis.
