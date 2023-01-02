Hospitals in the Granite State are experiencing high numbers of patients which is increasing wait times and straining emergency department capacity. The New Hampshire Hospital Association also says significant staff shortages continue to complicate surges in visits due to limited bed availability. The public is urged to consider the most appropriate care for their needs, whether it’s calling a primary care provider, going to an urgent care or walk-in clinic, or going to a hospital if it’s an emergency.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO