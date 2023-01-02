Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiramarTed RiversMiramar, FL
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersAventura, FL
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining DestinationCorrie WritingAventura, FL
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
Weekend things to do (updated): Walking Las Olas, Tortuga ticket alert, a brunch in Fort Lauderdale, lunch in Boca Raton
If your New Year’s resolution is to put in 10,000 steps per day, downtown Fort Lauderdale has got you this weekend with an uncommon convergence of pedestrian-encouraged events taking place from the Broward Center to the beach. Of course, that’s more than 12,000 steps roundtrip, which may be a little crazy in the first weekend of the year. Baby steps. Highlights include the rare overlap of the ...
fortlauderdale.gov
City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family
City of Fort Lauderdale Visited by Monaco’s Princely Family to Celebrate the Completion of the World-Renowned Aquatic Center. Their Serene Highnesses Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene receive key to the city during a special visit to Fort Lauderdale’s Aquatic Center ahead of its 2023 grand opening celebration.
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
What's the deal with 2023? Comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld stops by the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday to let audiences know. The Brooklyn-born comedian is best known for his semi-fictionalized character and TV show Seinfeld, which he co-wrote with Larry David. He later created the talk-show series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which finds him spending the day with comedians driving around in search of coffee. Decades later, he's still doing standup and making audiences laugh with his observational humor. 7 and 9:30 p.m Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $67.50 to $187.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
This Is Florida's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. curated a list of the best Italian restaurants for pasta lovers.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach
MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war. "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach. They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
Miami New Times
Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023
Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
keysweekly.com
BOAT CRASH IN KEY LARGO KILLS A HIALEAH GARDENS MAN
A Hialeah Gardens man riding on a jet ski died after a center console with two people on board collided with him near Key Largo on Jan. 2. An accident report by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission states that the two-vessel crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. at Blackwater Sound, west of Moon Bay Condominium. The 25-foot Skeeter, with a Key Largo man and Pembroke Pines woman on board, was traveling south parallel to the eastern shoreline of Blackwater Sound as the Yamaha jet ski was traveling east to shore near Rowell’s Waterfront Park. The two vessels ended up colliding — the boat’s starboard bow impacting the jet ski’s bow and throwing all three individuals into the water.
WSVN-TV
Yacht towed back to sea after washing up on Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey boat was briefly left stranded on the sands of a Fort Lauderdale beach. The 50-foot yacht wound up on the beach near Las Olas Boulevard, Monday. Once the vessel was noticed, a crew towed it back to sea. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp....
