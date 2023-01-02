ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIXS FM 108

Ex-Felon in Texas Goes on a Terrifying and Violent Crime Spree

A previously convicted felon in Corpus went on a violent crime spree. The ex-felon is soon about to face the consequences of his dangerous and erratic actions. Back in August of 2022, 43-year-old Anthony Dwayne Carrington robbed a bank in Corpus Christi. As Carrington made his way towards a bank teller, he flashed his pistol and warned the employee 'not to make a scene.' The teller complied as Carrington demanded all the money from the drawer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KCBD

Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.
texasbreaking.com

Young Girl Struck by Unknown Gunfire, Dies, Family Holds Vigil

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, are looking into a shooting on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl on the city’s south side. When police arrived on the scene after receiving a gunshot complaint, the victim’s family members had already taken her to a nearby hospital.
KIII 3News

Emergency crews fighting reignited fire in Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire that broke out in Bishop Tuesday night has reignited, officials said. Nueces County ESD #3 is on scene fighting flames on FM 70 near Highway 77, officials said. The fire began near an agricultural barn in Bishop. No other information is known at...
southtexascommunitynews.com

Criminal Investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - At approximately 12:01 am on Sunday, January 1, 2023, Officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Everhart reference a shooting victim. Upon arrival, Officers were updated that the victim was self-transported to a local hospital by family members. Officers arrived at a local hospital...
B93

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
ccbiznews.com

New rules for Nueces County game rooms

Effective Jan. 2, 2023, game room owners will operate under new mandates approved by the Nueces County Commissioners Court in May 2022. Game rooms have long been a gray area in Texas with their eight-liner machines or computers that resemble slot machines. Thus far, game rooms have maneuvered around state laws against casino gambling, either by not offering cash payouts or by selling players a product (music downloads, for example) to gain access to the machine. The courts and the voters will determine their ultimate legality.
