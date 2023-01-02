Read full article on original website
James Henry Worley, 88
James Henry Worley, 88, passed away Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023, at the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Whitwell, Tennessee on Nov. 23, 1934, to Clayton Worley and Lila Morrison Worley who preceded him in death along with brothers, Jack, Tom and Russell Worley; wife, Dorothy Mae Layne Worley; sons, Michael David and Timmy Dewaine Worley.
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59
Paul Gregory Curtis, 59, of Monteagle passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home with family. He was born in Palmer, Tenn. to George and Brenda Curtis on Aug. 14, 1963. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hershel and Louise Curtis, Clercy Burnette, father, George Curtis, stepfather James Wise, brother Keven Curtis, wives Christy Hardee Curtis, Lynda Porter Curtis and infant grandson Noah Chase Curtis.
Albert Daniel Sage, 91
Albert Daniel Sage, 91, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. He was born in Whitebead – Pauls Valley, Oklahoma on July 11, 1931, to the late Albert B. and Ora Mae Thompson Sage. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Rosalee Foster Sage, and a brother, Bobby Sage.
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86
Jeanetta Phylis Finch, 86, passed away Dec. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born in Coalmont on July 21, 1936, to George Tate and Margaret Dyer Tate who preceded her in death along with her husband, Herschel Finch Jr; sons, Herschel Finch III and John Winfield Finch; brothers, Lynn Clyde and Clifford Tate; sisters, May Jocelean Collins, Carolyn Tate, Elizabeth Howell, Mildred Brown, Georgia Dishroon, Dorothy Sanders and Claudine Shirley.
Thursday, Jan. 5 – Acoustic Jam at Blue Chair, Sewanee, 6 p.m. Free. Guided Hike - Thursday, Jan. 5 – Winter Waterfall Hike at SCSP, 1-3 p.m. Two miles, moderate -strenuous, Ranger Jessie. Call the SCSP Welcome and Information Center 931-924-2980, or register online tnstateparks.com/parks/southcumberland $10 pp.
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
The Warren County Genealogical & Historical will hold a Show & Tell on Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. Bring any family heirloom or any item of Warren County History. Warren County Administrative Building Early Voting Room, 201 Locust Street, McMinnville.
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
Recognize them? Couple wanted in Catoosa County for Ringgold convenience store swindle
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a couple who lured a convenience store clerk in Ringgold outside in order to get cash from the register. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page says the swindle happened early in the morning...
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
Man charged after pedestrian killed in Lincoln County crash
A Tennessee man is facing charges after officials say he struck and killed a pedestrian last week.
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
