Tour pro’s Masters invite was lost in the mail (literally)—until a good Samaritan reached out on social media

Golf Digest
Masters ticket prices for 2023 go way up, but they still remain the best deal in sports
The most coveted ticket in golf just got a bit pricier. Not that you'll hear anyone complaining. As we've documented many times through the years, attending the Masters is no small feat. One recent study came to the conclusion that golf fans have a 0.55 percent chance of winning the ticket lottery meaning your odds of winning the actual lottery aren't much better.
TODAY.com
PGA pro Scott Stallings didn’t get his Masters invitation. It was sent to another Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings was thrilled and puzzled to receive an invitation to play at the Masters this year considering he works in real estate and shoots in the 90s. The other Scott Stallings, who actually plays professional golf, was still wondering when his official invite to the prestigious tournament in Georgia was going to show up in the mail.
GolfWRX
The Scott Stallings Masters ticket mix-up just got the perfect ending
You may not see them both on the leaderboard, but at this year’s Masters, there will be two Scott Stallings. On Monday, Golf WRX reported on a bizarre incident that resulted in 60-year-old real estate agent, Scott Stallings, receiving the Augusta invite meant for 37-year-old world number 54, Scott Stallings!
Golf.com
After comical Masters invite mix-up, pro plans thoughtful gesture
Attending the Masters is a big deal for patrons and competitors alike. There’s an annual lottery to give people the chance to buy tickets, and qualified players eagerly anticipate the delivery of their old-school invitations in the mail. But there is one player in the 2023 Masters field who...
Masters Extends Two Special Invitations for First Time Since 2019
19-year-old Gordan Sargent and 27-year-old Kazuki Higa will tee it up at the 2023 Masters.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Golf.com
NBC Golf officially announces staff changes for 2023 PGA Tour coverage
New year, new NBC … or something like that. On Tuesday afternoon, the network officially announced its PGA Tour broadcast lineup for 2023, confirming a slew of staffing changes that had been reported in recent weeks. The network’s announcement comes ahead of this weekend’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the first broadcast coverage of the new calendar year for NBC.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac explains "coolest moment of my life" with Tiger Woods
Paige Spiranac has revealed Tiger Woods taught her how to play "the low spinner". The social media superstar gave her 3.7m followers a short game tutorial in her latest Instagram post. Paige - who stunned golf fans with this outfit over Christmas - outlines how to play the low spinner,...
golfmagic.com
6 BIG PREDICTIONS for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in 2023...
If you sat down this time last year and wrote down a list of predictions for what was ahead, you'd have done well to achieve more than two green ticks. Phil Mickelson got the ball rolling in February with his infamous "scary motherf****r" interview with Alan Shipnuck, an interview which almost brought down the house on LIV Golf before it began.
Golf Digest
Masters champ Scottie Scheffler jokes that he might put LIV's Bubba Watson at his own table for Champions Dinner
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler took a vacation in Tennessee last year and just so happened to bump into two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson in a restaurant. This occurred not long after Watson had decided to give up his PGA Tour membership and join the LIV Golf Series.
Golf Digest
'I can hear you gambling off the back of the green': Jordan Spieth hilariously handles loud fans at Sentry
Anyone who has ever attended a live golf tournament knows that there are noticeable lulls in the action, particularly if you're parked on one hole in order to watch all the players come through. To pass the the time, some fans like to literally live bet on each group that comes through.
PGA Tour's "elevated" era begins with more prize money
The Sentry Tournament of Champions (TOC) begins Thursday at Maui's Kapalua Plantation Course, resuming the PGA Tour after seven weeks off and marking the beginning of a new era for the Tour. State of play: The TOC is the first of 13 "elevated" events this season, which feature increased prize...
Golf Digest
Rory's fifth major, Fowler's comeback, Spieth's second green jacket: 23 predictions for 2023
So as the PGA Tour resumes play this week in Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, we gathered 23 thoughts regarding what lies ahead for 2023. These are tour-centric forecasts, some serious, some very much not. And we swear we won't pick Jordan Spieth winning the Masters for the sixth straight year. This is the time to resolve to break habits, after all.
Check the yardage book: Kapalua's Plantation Course for the PGA Tour's 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
Kapalua’s Plantation Course, site of this week’s 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on the PGA Tour, was built in 1991 – the first course designed by the now-famous architecture duo of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw. The mountainous layout is ranked by Golfweek’s Best as the No....
Golf Digest
Former pro and cancer survivor Daniel Beckmann hits $100k ace
The Peninsula Sotheby’s Portsea Pro-Am in Australia consisted of 48 golfers competing for a share of $50,000. On one shot, Daniel Beckmann doubled that pot just for himself. The former pro and cancer survivor hit a “perfect, flat, drawing 6-iron” on the par-3 seventh, which landed six feet short of the flag, eventually rolling right into the cup. It was the sixth ace of his career, first in a professional event and the most important one of his life.
Golf.com
4 areas where Callaway’s Paradym drivers excel, according to our robot
For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods gets into the holiday spirit, some (semi) fearless major predictions and an amazing Masters mix-up gets even better
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are proud to say we carried a 20-day Peloton streak into the New Year. Unfortunately, we also carried a 30-day eat-like-an-absolute-pig streak as well. But that should come as no surprise to loyal readers (AKA my mom) as we begin an 11th year in this space. And while not much happened the past couple weeks—other than me writing about a year's worth of wacky golf dreams—we’ll try to look a bit more forward. Here’s hoping 2023 is the best year of The Grind yet—and that doctors never discover a deadly disease directly related to Hershey’s Kisses.
Golf Digest
Golf fans, rejoice: Final hour of Sunday broadcast will be ad-free, and more could follow
New Year’s is the time for fresh starts and hopes and dreams. For golf viewers, one of those dreams will be coming to fruition in short order, and there’s hope it’s not a one-off but a fresh start of something new. And that dream is a broadcast...
Golf Digest
Five-year-old Frankie Fleetwood hilariously calls dad’s tee shot, has golf’s best broadcasters shaking in their spikes
We said goodbye to some golf broadcasting legends in 2022. Nick Faldo hung up the headset. Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch were handed their walking papers. Slowly but surely the old guard made way for fresh new faces and bright young voices, such as Smylie Kaufman and … Franklin Fleetwood?
Golf Digest
Wilson adds Kevin Kisner, Trey Mullinax to its tour staff
As the hat on his head at the Sentry Tournament of Champions signaled, Trey Mullinax is starting 2023 as one of the new editions to the Wilson Golf tour staff. The company made it official on Wednesday, announcing the signing of Mullinax, winner of the Barbasol Championship last July, along with tour veteran Kevin Kisner, a longtime Callaway staff player who is expected to make his 2023 debut next week at the Sony Open.
