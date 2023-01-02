Tour pro’s Masters invite was lost in the mail (literally)—until a good Samaritan reached out on social media

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we are proud to say we carried a 20-day Peloton streak into the New Year. Unfortunately, we also carried a 30-day eat-like-an-absolute-pig streak as well. But that should come as no surprise to loyal readers (AKA my mom) as we begin an 11th year in this space. And while not much happened the past couple weeks—other than me writing about a year's worth of wacky golf dreams—we’ll try to look a bit more forward. Here’s hoping 2023 is the best year of The Grind yet—and that doctors never discover a deadly disease directly related to Hershey’s Kisses.

