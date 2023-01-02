ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HWD1b_0k12LqlP00

LONDON — (AP) — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The interview with Britain's ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the U.K.

Last month Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series that detailed the couple's experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic U.K. press coverage.

Harry's autobiography, titled “Spare” — recalling the saying “the heir and the spare” — is being released on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Shuts Down Negative Comments About Prince Harry When He Hears Them? Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton Allegedly Hopeful for a Reconciliation With Sussexes

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains strained today. It’s unclear if the brothers, who used to be very close, already had the opportunity to talk about their issues following Harry & Meghan. In the documentary, the Duke of Sussex revealed that his older brother shouted at him during one of their confrontations.
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
SheKnows

Prince William is Reportedly ‘Livid’ That Prince Harry Allowed This Particular Princess Diana Footage in the Docuseries

Throughout Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry recalls his mother Princess Diana’s own struggles with tabloids. Commenting on old footage of the late royal, the Duke of Sussex takes time during the Netflix docuseries to explain how difficult his mother’s relationship with the media became. But there’s one particular interview included in the series Harry’s older brother Prince William is reportedly not happy about. In the docuseries, footage of Princess Diana’s infamous interview with Panorama is featured, in which she discusses the dissolution of her marriage and her struggles as a member of the royal family. According to one royal expert,...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
New York Post

Feuding Prince William and Prince Harry swap Christmas gifts — but not for each other

The deepening feud between Britain’s royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry — amid outrage over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries — won’t mean fewer goodies under the Christmas tree for their nieces and nephews. Despite the frosty lack of holiday cheer among the adults, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have dispatched gifts to the Prince of Wales’ children George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, the Sunday Times of London reported. William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, will ship Christmas presents to California for the Sussexes’ toddlers, 3-year-old Archie and baby Lilibet, 18 months. But there will be no gift exchange between the adults, friends said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Admits He Doesn't Remember Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Ceremony: My 'Brother Was Gone Forever'

Prince Harry had a lot of thoughts and feelings when his older brother, Prince William, married Kate Middleton in 2011. “The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever. Who could deny it?” the 38-year-old writes in his new memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”The red-headed royal admitted that the “ceremony is mostly...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Revealed the ‘Heartbreaking’ Way Prince William Broke Their Brotherly Vow

In the second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex was not afraid to throw his brother Prince William under the bus to tell his story. In the fifth episode of the series, Harry recalled the specific moment things took a turn with his brother, unleashing their long-standing feud. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting, of sorts,” Harry began, explaining what goes on behind the headlines, per People. “So if the comms team want to be able to remove a negative story about their principle, they will trade and give you...
netflixjunkie.com

Did Kate Middleton Just Have a Private Meet up With Prince Harry and His Children?

Ever since differences between the families of the Royal Family have run deep, controversies have been relentless. Especially surrounding Princess Diana’s sons and their wives, uncountable new stories seem to emerge out of nowhere. However, recent headlines about Prince Harry and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, show some interesting turn of events no one ever imagined.
Page Six

King Charles begged William and Harry not to make his ‘final years a misery’

Prince Harry got into a “duel” with Prince William and King Charles III about his decision to quit the royal family after Prince Phillip’s funeral in April 2021. In this jaw-dropping memoir, “Spare,” Harry reflected on the “secret meeting” at Frogmore Gardens between the three men as they tried to mend their broken relationship. However, what was meant to be a productive conversation quickly turned sour as the two brothers started getting “heated,” prompting their father to intervene. According to the Duke of Sussex, the King begged his sons not to “make [his] final years a misery” as they went back and...
The Independent

Prince Harry claims King Charles told Diana his ‘work’ was ‘done’ after duke was born in new memoir

Prince Harry claimed that his father, King Charles III, once told first wife Princess Diana that his “work” was “done” after the Duke of Sussex was born.In an excerpt of his new memoir, Spare, released by The Guardian, Harry described how his father reacted to the birth of his second son in 1984. Harry’s older brother, Prince William, was born two years earlier in 1982.According to the publication, Harry wrote about the day of his birth and recalled a comment that his father told his wife: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work...
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
124K+
Followers
144K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy