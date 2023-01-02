Read full article on original website
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul signs with PFL, offers challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League to compete in MMA. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023
Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023. McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.
MMA Fighting
‘It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now’: Fighters react to Jake Paul signing with the PFL
Jake Paul is putting his money where his mouth is, and the MMA community is here for it. Paul announced on Thursday that he has signed with the PFL, with the expectation that he will fight in MMA for the first time in the organization’s Super Fight division. The Super Fight division, which is set to promote two pay-per-view events in 2023, promises to share 50 percent of the revenue of those events with the fighters, a key feature for Paul, a vocal proponent of increasing fighter pay in the sport. The signing also includes Paul and his business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, taking an equity share in the PFL.
Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”
Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.
Conor McGregor reacts to Jake Paul signing with the PFL: “Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an mma bout?”
Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul signing with the PFL. On Thursday, it was revealed that Paul has signed a multi-year multi-fight deal with the PFL. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer will also help promote the promotion’s pay-per-view series where he revealed fighters will receive 50% revenue. “I’ve...
Boxing Scene
Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money
Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
MMAmania.com
Barstool boss reflects on Justin Gaethje spat, getting threatened to get ‘beat up’ — ‘That’s not saying much’
Barstool Sports Founder, Dave Portnoy, circled the mixed martial arts (MMA) community in 2022, supporting two of the sport’s biggest rising stars. Portnoy signed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight and Flyweight prospects, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann, to content creator deals this past year and managed to make his way to each’s fights. While McCann came up short in Nov. 2022, one month later (Dec. 10, 2022) and the majority of those who saw Pimblett’s clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 believe Pimblett also should have lost his bout.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Recapping the best (and worst) bets of 2022, plus 2023 future bets
After taking a few weeks off for the holidays, the No Bets Barred boys are back and ready to kick things off for 2023!. In this episode, Conner Burks and Jed Meshew begin by recapping their experiences watching UGA scrape by Ohio State at the Peach Bowl, before diving into the 2022 MMA Gambling Awards, including the Best, Worst, and Sweatiest Bets, plus the first ever Gambling Fighter of the Year. Then the NBB boys turn their attention to this year, with Conner and Jed giving out their Futures for 2023, resulting in 25 total bets to keep track of for the rest of the year.
MMA Fighting
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill in the works for UFC 286 in London
Casey O’Neill will attempt to continue her climb in the flyweight division when she faces Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London on March 18, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting. The fight was first reported by Dama De Ferro MMA. Both Maia and O’Neill...
MMA Fighting
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal re-booked for UFC 285
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Geoff Neal has been rescheduled. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Rakhmonov (16-0) and Neal (15-4) are set to fight at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on March 4. The welterweight contenders were originally scheduled to fight at UFC Vegas 67 on Jan. 14, but Neal was forced to withdraw from that date due to an injury.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. You can check out the official preview for the show below:. “An amazing episode of NXT Level Up will feature Edris Enofé and Malik Blade tangling with Myles Borne and Tavion Heights in a thrilling main event, Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer battling Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller, and Tank Ledger matching wits and fists with Xyon Quinn.
Moxley vs. Page, Danielson vs. Takeshita announced for next AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm was revealed as Saraya's tag team partner against Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Episode
WWE Raw celebrates its 30th anniversay with an episode this month, and both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are now advertised for it. PWInsider reports that the two Smackdown stars are advertised for the show, which takes place on January 23rd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reigns is of course the Undisputed...
Naomi expected to return to WWE
Naomi & Sasha Banks walked out prior to an episode of WWE Raw in May.
Vince McMahon apparently ends retirement, shockingly returns to WWE in key role
WWE creator Vince McMahon is back with the WWE in a key role, however, fans of the legendary promotion may
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top SmackDown Stars Set for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey have been added to the line-up for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show. Rousey and Reigns were recently added to the WWE Events website listing for the January 23 RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Matt Riddle are also advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The full segment and match order has been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington. You can click here for our live results and Viewing Party. Below is the planned match order as of around 7pm ET:. * Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho. * The medical update on...
wrestletalk.com
Date For Jon Moxley Vs Adam Page Announced
Former AEW World Champions Adam Page and Jon Moxley have been at war over the past few weeks since Page made his return to AEW back in November. Despite Page making his return and brawling with Moxley, he had yet to be officially cleared for in-ring competition. On tonight’s (January...
