Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer
A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
kbsi23.com
2 arrested after warrant served in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two peole face charges after a Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy served an arrested warrant on January 4. Justin Barnett faces charges for violation of an emergency protective order. Ladon Mohler was with Barnett. She was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana,...
radionwtn.com
Impersonation Of Martin Investigator Leads To Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A couple has been charged with criminal impersonation after they obtained a motel room in Martin, claiming that one of them was an Investigator with the Martin Police. According to the police report, Elizabeth Sappington, age 30, utilized the name of a female Investigator when booking the room...
westkentuckystar.com
Pair of Paducah traffic stops result in drug arrests
Two unrelated traffic stops by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, this week, led to a pair of drug arrests. During a stop on Tuesday, deputies stopped 48-year-old Holly M. Hyde of Paducah after they said they noticed her vehicle did not have proper registration plates. Deputies reportedly located methamphetamine in her possession and arrested her, charging her with possession of meth and registration violations.
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
KFVS12
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. On January 3, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US HWY 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop, 48-year-old Holly Hyde, of Paducah, Ky., was found to be in possession of meth.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing teen
PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday release, 16-year-old Daishaun O’neal was last seen in the early hours of Jan. 3 in the area of Champ Drive in Paducah. Deputies describe...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call
Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported. Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began. In a...
KFVS12
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
kbsi23.com
Kevil man facing shoplifting, drug charges
KEVIL, Ky. (KBSI) – A Kevil man faces charges shoplifting and drug charges after sheriff’s deputies were called to a dollar store in Kevil. Rodney Carter, 61, of Kevil faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance first degree third or greater offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
thunderboltradio.com
Large Drug Seizure Made at Mayfield Residence
The call to a disturbance at a Mayfield home on Sunday night, led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs. Graves County Sheriff’s reports an investigation by deputies led to a search warrant, which led to the arrest of 36 year old Brandon Cavette on multiple drug trafficking charges.
Murray Ledger & Times
Metcalf pleads not guilty to receiving stolen property charges
MURRAY – During her arraignment Tuesday in Calloway Circuit Court, a Murray woman pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. Dawn Metcalf, 35, of Murray, is currently facing charges in three separate cases. She...
Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois woman arrested on Paducah murder charge
An Illinois woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of her boyfriend following a months-long investigation after she initially claimed he died after falling down a flight of steps. Paducah Police said they were called in March of 2022 to an apartment on Berger Road in reference to...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The new Missouri attorney general will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3. A 2 year old Portageville girl is still on her journey for a multi-organ transplant only done at a few hospitals around the country. Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous. Updated: 13...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman was taken to a Paducah hospital Wednesday after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says her car crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says 29-year-old Whittney Stangel of Paducah was driving a 2001 Ford Focus southbound on Oaks Road around 8:22 a.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. Investigators say Stangel lost control of the car when it entered a sharp curve in the road. The car crossed the opposite lane before leaving the roadway and crashing into a utility pole. The car overturned onto the driver's side, and power lines were resting on top of the car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Department takes extra step to inform community during severe weather
MAYFEILD, KY — Monday night's storms caused a lot of tension in the Local 6 area. The severe weather had many people feeling anxious about what might come next. That's why the Graves County Sheriff's Department took on the task of sending out frequent Facebook updates to keep things calm and to keep residents informed.
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
kbsi23.com
Firefighters help driver get out of truck after crash in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield firefighters had to help a box truck driver get out of his truck after a crash Tuesday morning in Graves County. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies responded to State Route 121 North just North of Dowdy Road for a box truck rollover at 6:20 a.m.
Comments / 0