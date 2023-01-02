ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Tour Nation

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Left Alone After Clarkson’s Farm Disaster Infuriates Partner

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed in his latest column how he was left by himself to run his Diddly Squat Farm after upsetting his partner, Lisa Hogan, in farming incident. Clarkson and Hogan were left to their own devices on the farm recently after the majority of the team, including Kaleb Cooper, were off suffering from a virus. Clarkson explained that Hogan took the work on “brilliantly” and was a “complete natural”. However, Jeremy managed to annoy Lisa very quickly when she was nailing stock fencing to a fence post ahead of the arrival of some new pigs.
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm Star Kaleb Cooper Reveals Life-Changing Announcement

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced to his Instagram followers that he is engaged to his long-time girlfriend in a Christmas Day post. Cooper rose to fame on Prime Video’s Clarkson’s Farm when he quickly became a fan favourite for his easy way of making fun of host Jeremy Clarkson and putting him in … The post Clarkson’s Farm Star Kaleb Cooper Reveals Life-Changing Announcement appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm Future in Question As Amazon “Not Happy”

It’s been one hell of a week for The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson as he feels the reaction of his controversial Meghan Markle column. Not only did readers of the column go crazy over his comments, but now it looks as though Clarkson’s Farm and even the car show may be in jeopardy thanks … The post Jeremy Clarkson: The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm Future in Question As Amazon “Not Happy” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Complains Of Rising Farming Costs That Made Him Think Twice

In a recent column for The Sunday Times, Jeremy Clarkson discussed the financial struggles he faced at his farm, Diddly Squat Farm. Rising fertiliser costs threatened to push the Grand Tour host’s expenses far above what he expected, leading him to consider leaving the farming industry. He wrote: “This question has been troubling me all … The post Jeremy Clarkson Complains Of Rising Farming Costs That Made Him Think Twice appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: Clarkson’s Farm Presenter Starts New “Joint Venture” to Assure Diddly Squat Success

The first season of Clarkson’s Farm, which featured host Jeremy Clarkson and his land agent ‘Cheerful’ Charlie Ireland as well as several others like Kaleb Cooper and Lisa Hogan, was a hit with audiences and received praise from the farming community for its realistic portrayal of the industry. In a recent interview, Ireland shed some light on one of the things that Clarkson dislikes most about the Diddly Squat Farm, which is apparently a common hatred among farmers. While he didn’t go into specifics, it’s clear that Clarkson and Ireland have a relationship full of respect for each other, even if it comes across as if Charlie is grumpy 95% of the time in the show.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: Police Are “Keeping A Close Eye” On Grand Tour Host After Meghan Markle Comments

Jeremy Clarkson has received a huge amount of criticism following his latest column with The Sun, which has now been taken down. Many branded Clarkson “misygynistic” and called him out for “inciting violence on a woman” for his comments. The police have now commented on the situation from their point of view. Clarkson wrote that … The post Jeremy Clarkson: Police Are “Keeping A Close Eye” On Grand Tour Host After Meghan Markle Comments appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release Date Revealed In Cryptic Post

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second series of the hit farming show and it had previously been confirmed that the show would be released between January and March 2023. Prime Video have shared a cryptic post to Instagram as well as Clarkson. The post has multiple photos with a ‘hidden message’ in them. The photos were captioned:
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Fan Shares Guide On Visiting Clarkson’s Farm From America

A Jeremy Clarkson fan has put together a guide on their visit to the Diddly Squat Farm and has shared it to Reddit. The fan travelled from New York to the farm in the Cotswolds as well as a few other car-related hot spots in the UK. He started off with a round-up for those who did not want to read the full thing saying it cost them in total $6-8,000 for a two week trip, and then went on to break down the cost. He wrote:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy