Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Plunging Halter Gown For New Year's Eve As Fans Wonder Where Ben Affleck Is — Pics

Jennifer Lopez looked gorgeous as she rang in the new year — but Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! // ¡FELIZ AÑO NUEVO!" the singer, 53, captioned a video of herself wearing a plunging halter gown while having a drink. The star also sported some fun apparel, as she wore some fun 2023 glasses.

Of course, people loved seeing Lopez, who is married to the actor , so happy.

One person wrote, "You’re such an inspiration ❤️ Happy New Year, beautiful 🎊❤️," while another added, "Happy new year baby😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️."

But some people were confused why the Good Will Hunting alum, 50, wasn't in the pictures. "No husband this year?" one person asked, while another said, "Where is Bruce Wayne went out to watch why I can't find him on the video."

As OK! previously reported, Affleck wasn't in any of the photos Lopez uploaded for Christmas .

"Merry Christmas!!!!" the A-lister captioned some photos of herself posing in front of a Christmas tree and dinner table.

Others were focused on why she wasn't posting with her hubby . "Where’s Ben?" one person asked, while another echoed, "But where is Ben????"

The pair, who reunited in 2021 after splitting in 2004, seemed like they had a great holiday season, as the "Let's Get Loud" songstress shared details about their shindig.

"We have blended families , doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter about the big day.

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," the makeup mogul, who shares twins Max and Emme , both 14, with ex Marc Anthony , while Affleck, 50, shares Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10, with ex Jennifer Garner , said.