The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Severe COVID-19 Linked With Molecular Signatures of Brain Aging
Scientists emphasize the value of neurological follow-up in recovered individuals. It’s true that COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease. However, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. In fact, a range of symptoms has been reported by patients including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression. Additionally, scientists have demonstrated that patients with severe COVID-19 exhibit a drop in cognitive performance that mimics accelerated aging. But, what has been lacking is molecular evidence for COVID-19’s aging effects on the brain.
Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid): Causes, symptoms & treatment
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the body's thyroid gland doesn't produce enough hormones, leading to a range of symptoms.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?
Diabetes is a common disease affecting 425 million adults worldwide. That number is expected to rise to 592 million by 2035. It’s a chronic disease that causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels).Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. Risk factors are both genetic and environmental. The main cause of type 2 diabetes is insulin resistance.CauseYour body converts food to glucose (sugar) and uses it for energy. Insulin, a hormone made in the pancreas, tells your body how much sugar to release into the bloodstream.Diabetes occurs when you don’t have enough insulin or your body doesn’t use insulin...
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
neurologylive.com
Gait Dynamics Highly Associated With Autonomic Dysfunction in De Novo Parkinson Disease
Patients with high dysautonomia scores showed significantly slower walking speed, decreased cadence, and shorter stride but increased time than the lower scored group in backward gait. Recently published findings from a retrospective study showed that alteration in gait dynamics, especially backward gait, was highly associated with autonomic dysfunction in patients...
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
Medical News Today
What is the link between hyperthyroidism and acid reflux?
Hyperthyroidism and acid reflux can occur together. Although acid reflux is not a symptom of hyperthyroidism, there may be a link between the two. Hyperthyroidism causes the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone. This speeds up many metabolic reactions and can cause a person. anxious, experience heart palpitations, and...
swineweb.com
Characterization of Feed Ingredients Provides Nutritionists Flexibility in Ration Formulation
Research underway at the University of Alberta is providing the nutritional information that will allow a greater level of flexibility in selecting feed ingredients for inclusion in swine rations. Scientists at the University of Alberta with funding from Swine Innovation Porc and Alberta Pork are characterizing the nutritional profiles of cereal and pulse crops for inclusion in swine rations and evaluating methods to improve those profiles. Dr. Ruurd Zijlstra, a professor in the Department of Agricultural, Food and Nutritional Science with the University of Alberta, says accurate nutritional profiles of ingredients allow a much higher level of flexibility in formulating rations.
Medical News Today
Can Lyme disease be fatal?
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that a person can acquire from the bite of an infected tick. The bacteria that causes Lyme disease can travel widely through the body. It is rarely fatal, but the condition can affect the joints, heart, and nervous system. Black-legged or western black-legged ticks...
MedicalXpress
Gut bacteria may play a role in diabetes
One type of bacteria found in the gut may contribute to the development of Type 2 diabetes, while another may protect from the disease, according to early results from an ongoing, prospective study led by investigators at Cedars-Sinai. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, found people with higher...
Solar-powered cells could be used to extend the human life span, new study reveals
A NEW study has revealed that the use of light-exposed cells could increase the length of human lifespan. Testing this process on cells anatomically like those in the human body have left new possibilities open in the world of natural, healthy aging. Scientists found that genetically engineered cell parts given...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Popular probiotics: The latest on Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria
An overview of the latest Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria research. Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria are the most well-known genera of probiotic organisms that normally occur in the human gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts. Many of the individual species for these two probiotic genera play important roles in promoting good health. These probiotics are also used therapeutically for the purpose of recolonizing the gut where they may have been depleted for one reason or another (e.g., antibiotic therapy, poor diet, etc.).
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop, validate tool to visualize 3D architectural properties of atherosclerosis plaques
Atherosclerosis is a long-term arterial vessel wall disease characterized by the build- up of lipid- rich and inflamed plaques. It often goes undetected, but highly inflamed plaques disrupt and form a blood clot attached to the vessel wall adjacent to the flowing blood. This acute event (atherothrombosis) can lead to heart attack or stroke.
spectrumnews.org
Autism and the cell’s antennae
About five years ago, Catarina Seabra made a discovery that led her into uncharted scientific territory. Seabra, then a graduate student in Michael Talkowski’s lab at Harvard University, found that disrupting the autism-linked gene MBD5 affects the expression of other genes in the brains of mice and in human neurons. Among those genes, several are involved in the formation and function of primary cilia — hair-like protrusions on the cell’s surface that sense its external environment.
