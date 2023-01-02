Read full article on original website
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y Cost?
Enjoy the pinnacle of performance and premium features with a fully loaded version of the 2023 Tesla Model Y crossover EV. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Tesla Model Y Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model S Plaid: Owner Confesses Love And Hate After 30K Miles
Very few people own the Tesla Model S Plaid compared to its smaller and less expensive siblings, the Model 3 and Model Y. For that reason, there aren't a whole lot of real-world reviews of the car, especially by owners who have driven it for some time and racked up the miles. Who better than esteemed tech reviewer Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) to tell it like it is?
electrek.co
Elon Musk tells Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but how?
Elon Musk told President Biden that Tesla is opening its Supercharger network, but the plan has been unclear since Tesla opened its charge connector. Over the last year, Tesla has been working to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles. In Europe, Tesla has already opened hundreds of stations...
torquenews.com
Tesla Reveals FSD Beta Is Running On 285k Vehicles Falling Short Elon Musk’s 1M Year-End Goal
Tesla has revealed that FSD Beta is now running on 285,000 vehicles in North America. Although incredibly impressive and in a league of its own when compared to autonomy programs of other vehicle manufacturers, this is still significantly less than the prediction that Elon Musk made back in May saying FSD Beta will be running on 1 million vehicles by year-end.
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022
Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either.
I visited a museum exhibit about Tesla and saw the car that allegedly inspired Elon Musk to start making electric vehicles
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles features an up-close look at Tesla's rarest prototypes, including the Cybertruck and the "Optimus" bot.
The Tesla Model Y Was the Best-Selling Car in Europe Despite Elon Musk’s PR Nightmare
Elon Musk has been in hot water with many Twitter and Tesla fans. Did his recent actions hurt Tesla sales? The post The Tesla Model Y Was the Best-Selling Car in Europe Despite Elon Musk’s PR Nightmare appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Business Insider
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford is aiming to build 150,000 F-150 Lightnings a year at its revamped factory. The EV assembly line is more spacious and less cluttered than the typical car factory. Ford is rushing to fill 200,000 reservations for the F-150 Lightning. Ford added the new production shift in November at the...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Secret Strategy For Pricing Its Vehicles
Tesla has a secret and simple strategy in how it prices its vehicles. Here's what it is. Tesla has a secret pricing strategy for its vehicles. This strategy is very simple and may surprise you. One of the key metrics to look at when it comes to the price of vehicles is what is the average market price for a vehicle.
Elon Musk Says FSD Hands-Free Tesla Driving Coming This Month
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for making major business and product decisions based on comments from his social media followers. But as we saw from the recent poll where his audience voted for him to step down as head of Twitter, he doesn't always follow through. In a tweet sent out on New Year's Eve, Musk responded to a Tesla fan account promising a hands-free update to Full Self-Driving (FSD).
Gizmodo
Tesla Delivered a Record 1.31 Million Cars in 2022 Despite Elon
Tesla delivered 1.31 million electric vehicles in 2022, a 40% increase year-over-year and a record for the company, despite a hot mess CEO who spent the year tweeting and throwing his brands—and $200 billion in net worth—in the toilet. The deliveries marked a new high for Tesla, but...
Rogue fan files trademark for Tesla jets and boats in bid to ‘help’ Elon Musk
Musk has previously mused about building electric planes and suggested Tesla's Cybertruck may be usable as a boat.
torquenews.com
What Happens When You Super Charge a Deep Frozen Tesla
A Tesla Model 3 was left outside for 2 nights in frozen conditions close to a super charger. Then it was taken to a super charger to charge while it was deep frozen. Here are the results. Deep Freezing a Tesla. Out of Spec Reviews took his Tesla Model 3,...
notebookcheck.net
YouTuber attempts to fast charge his Tesla Model 3 Performance during winter storm at -14°F
Most EV owners and prospective buyers are probably well aware of the fact that electric cars can lose quite a bit of range when driving during winter. However, drivers who do not have access to a heated garage could, at least in theory, also be surprised when they try to charge their battery-powered vehicle at very low temperatures, which has now been illustrated by an experiment involving the Tesla Model 3.
