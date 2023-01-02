ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The One Vegetable You Should Eat Every Single Day, According to Nutritionists

As we all know, vegetables are a staple in a well-balanced, nutritious diet. Whether you enjoy veggies as a dinner side or a snack with hummus, there are many different ways to enjoy them. “Vegetables have a perfect combination of specific vitamins inherent in the specific vegetable, cancer-fighting polyphenols, immune-boosting...
EatingWell

8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian

Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
EverydayHealth.com

How to Lose Weight on a Mediterranean Diet

Looking for a weight loss eating plan that’s pro-planet, anti-inflammatory, budget-friendly, and even allows some alcohol? A Mediterranean diet checks all these boxes and more. Packed with flavor and easy to follow, this popular diet is consistently ranked No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of best diets in recent years.
Medical News Today

Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet

In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
Lima News

On Nutrition: More on bone broth

A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. “I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M.”
swineweb.com

Podcast: Effects and functions of copper on nutrient utilization in growing pigs.

Dr. Charmaine Espinosa, a post-doctoral research fellow in the Stein Monogastric Nutrition Lab, discusses the Effects and functions of copper on nutrient utilization in growing pigs. Adapted from a presentation at the Proc. 21th Annual Midwest Swine Nutrition Conf. Danville, IN, Sep. 8, 2022.
Raj guleria

Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits

Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
swineweb.com

Inventory Survey Points to Tight Supply Near Term, Modest Increase in Summer/Fall

USDA hog inventory survey suggests that hog slaughter will be down 2% y/y through May, but then increase about 1% to 1.5% for the summer months. The increase in the breeding herd and more pigs per litter should increase supplies in the second half of 2023. Steiner and Company produces...
WebMD

Study Connects Liquid Thickener to Lower Blood Sugar After Eating

Dec. 29, 2022 -- New research connects xanthan gum-based fluid thickeners with lower blood sugar after eating. The study could be a help to people with heart disease or Type 2 diabetes. It was published in the Journal of Functional Foods and performed by a team at the Tokyo Medical and Dental University.
swineweb.com

Disruption of anthrax toxin receptor 1 in pigs leads to a rare disease phenotype and protection from senecavirus A infectio

Senecavirus A (SVA) is a cause of vesicular disease in pigs, and infection rates are rising within the swine industry. Recently, anthrax toxin receptor 1 (ANTXR1) was revealed as the receptor for SVA in human cells. Herein, the role of ANTXR1 as a receptor for SVA in pigs was investigated by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. Strikingly, ANTXR1 knockout (KO) pigs exhibited features consistent with the rare disease, GAPO syndrome, in humans. Fibroblasts from wild type (WT) pigs supported replication of SVA; whereas, fibroblasts from KO pigs were resistant to infection. During an SVA challenge, clinical symptoms, including vesicular lesions, and circulating viremia were present in infected WT pigs but were absent in KO pigs. Additional ANTXR1-edited piglets were generated that were homozygous for an in-frame (IF) mutation. While IF pigs presented a GAPO phenotype similar to the KO pigs, fibroblasts showed mild infection, and circulating SVA nucleic acid was decreased in IF compared to WT pigs. Thus, this new ANTXR1 mutation resulted in decreased permissiveness of SVA in pigs. Overall, genetic disruption of ANTXR1 in pigs provides a unique model for GAPO syndrome and prevents circulating SVA infection and clinical symptoms, confirming that ANTXR1 acts as a receptor for the virus.
MindBodyGreen

The 20-Minute Meal Rule: How It Improves Digestion & Reduces Overeating

You likely give a good amount of thought to what you eat—but do you ever consider how long you spend eating?. Spending enough time eating each meal can greatly aid in satiety (feelings of fullness) and help to reduce overeating. Here's why 20 minutes is the ideal amount of time you should devote to each meal.
AOL Corp

These nutritionists solved the almond milk vs. oat milk debate

Gone are the days when your only non-dairy milk option was grabbing a carton of some good ol' almond milk. Now there are countless nut milks and other plant-based alternatives (hiii, oat milk) taking over. Though almond milk held court as the king of dairy-free milk for years, its reign might be over. It looks like oat milk holds the title now, and that isn't a bad thing at all.
MindBodyGreen

Does Protein Make You Gain Weight? How To Use It To Gain Muscle & Lose Fat

How protein can help you lose fat How protein can help you gain muscle How much to eat a day Is it possible to eat too much? Best types When to eat protein FAQ. Protein is the nutrient of choice when it comes to both muscle growth and fat loss. However, you may wonder, "Does protein make you gain or lose weight?" While protein is often touted for its weight loss benefits, it can also contribute to weight gain by helping your body build and maintain muscle mass.

