Illinois State

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Kendra M.

An Excess of Weed Has Caused Prices to Plummet Across the Nation and Leaving Businesses Struggling

With more and more states legalizing marijuana, the cannabis industry has seen a surge in growth. While the increased demand for products has been a great for many businesses, it can be argued that the current market is oversaturated with product (source). This article looks at how legal weed industries across the US are experiencing too much product and plummeting prices, as well as what this could mean for businesses in these states.
KROC News

Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles

If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
WISCONSIN STATE
nextbigfuture.com

Canada Has More Population Than California

Statistics Canada reports total population growth increased by 776,217 people in the first nine months of 2022. Between October 1, 2021 and October 1, 2022, Canada added 865,882 people – increasing the total population from 38.43 million to 39.29 million people. If the same or higher growth rate is also seen in 2023, Canada could potentially reach the 40 million population milestone by this time next year. The country reached its last major population milestone in 1998 when it reached 30 million. California’s population is 39,029,342 in July 2022. This was a decline of more than 113-thousand since July 2021 and down more than a half-million people since July 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
swineweb.com

Top Five Ag Law Issues In 2022: by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, Ass’t Professor & Extension Specialist in Agricultural Law, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension

I always enjoy the chance to look back over the year and recap the biggest agricultural law developments. There was certainly no shortage agricultural law happenings in 2022. Today, we’ll look at the national agricultural law scene, and next Monday, we will focus specifically on Texas. If you want to hear more about some of the biggest national ag law stories of the year, click here for a podcast episode I did with my friend, Paul Goeringer. With that, let’s get started!
TEXAS STATE
swineweb.com

Podcast: Effects and functions of copper on nutrient utilization in growing pigs.

Dr. Charmaine Espinosa, a post-doctoral research fellow in the Stein Monogastric Nutrition Lab, discusses the Effects and functions of copper on nutrient utilization in growing pigs. Adapted from a presentation at the Proc. 21th Annual Midwest Swine Nutrition Conf. Danville, IN, Sep. 8, 2022.
swineweb.com

Genesus Global Market Report Mexico, January 2023

Fernando Ortiz – Genesus IberoAmerican Business Development. The national average pork prices have strengthened during the year 2022, although its production cost has also increased. With prices averaging just over 40MXP/kg ($0.93USD/lb) in the last year, this price has rebounded above an average price of $45/kg ($1.05USD/lb) in the...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Ranks 21st in Growth State

(Undated) According to the U-Haul Growth Index, Iowa ranked 21st in a growth state in America; The Index analyzes customer moves during 2022. Officials say people arriving in Iowa in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 2% from 2021, while departures fell 1%. Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Iowa accounted for nearly 50.4% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the state (49.6% departures), helping it rise six spots from its No. 27 growth ranking in 2021.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Cattle numbers continue falling into 2023

Numbers suggest the cattle herd inventory will continue shrinking in 2023. “There are fewer feeder cattle available, fewer being placed in feedlots, and a larger share of those have been heifers, which means continued tight fed cattle supplies going forward,” said Iowa State University Extension livestock marketing economist Lee Schulz and ISU Extension beef specialist Russ Euken in a recent analysis.
IOWA STATE

