After record-setting heat, South Florida's first cool front of 2023 will bring spectacular weekend weather
South Florida's temperatures will go from record highs to simply spectacular for the weekend. Thursday felt more like June 5 than Jan. 5 as temperatures broke records in West Palm Beach and Miami. ...
wflx.com
FPL contractor electrocuted in South Florida
A Florida Power and Light contractor was electrocuted while working in southwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade police officials said the worker was electrocuted by power lines and the FPL truck also caught fire. Aerials from the scene showed multiple FPL trucks with one severely damaged by the fire.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Coral Springs
Coral Springs might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Coral Springs.
progressivegrocer.com
Plum Market Opens in Southern Florida
Service-forward Plum Market, an independently owned grocery store chain that carries organic, natural, specialty and locally sourced foods and essentials, as well as featuring a fast-casual dining component, is now open in Aventura, Fla., near the Aventura Mall. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13at 10 a.m., will kick off the store’s grand-opening celebrations.
Miami 'Pride' police cruiser mocked after going viral on Twitter: 'Society is unsalvageable’
Conservatives on Twitter blasted a viral clip of a Miami Police Department police vehicle that sported a rainbow theme and was designed in honor of Pride month.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
secretmiami.com
The Tattoos At Miami’s Newest Studio Are Definitely Real, But They Disappear After A Year
Tattoos are more popular now than ever. Almost everyone has considered getting one, but the idea of its permanence has held back so many from taking the leap. There’s also the already-inked, who want to play around with art to see exactly the kind of tattoo they desire before fully committing.
“Most Haunted Road In Miami”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Miami, the vibrant city known for its beautiful beaches and nightlife, is also home to some haunted roads that are rumored to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural beings. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Miami:
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
bocaratontribune.com
Benny’s On The Beach to Expand to Second Location in Lake Worth Beach
The iconic restaurant, Benny’s On The Beach, is expanding its South Florida footprint with the announcement of its second location; Benny’s On The Beach – Oceanwalk. Formerly Viva La Playa, Benny’s on the Beach – Oceanwalk is situated in the Casino Complex, just steps away from its sister restaurant on the Lake Worth Pier. Both locations share exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean. The expansion furthers the “Where Every Day is a Vacation” mindset with the increased seating and unique Benny’s On The Beach experience, now served at Oceanwalk also.
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
WSVN-TV
Residents concerned with overgrown brush higher than their backyard fences in SW Miami-Dade
Some South Florida residents say there is a jungle brewing in their backyard, and they are desperate to have it cleaned up. Karen Hensel has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Talk about a “growing” problem. Rebeca Blanco: “This is like living in the Everglades, you know?”. Daniel Vargas-Gonzalez:...
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
Miami New Times
Miami Trademark Phrase Makes the Annual Banished Words List for 2023
Here in Miami, language is ever-evolving. The parlance is shifting year-to-year as the kiddos develop new slang and the multicultural smorgasbord that is the Magic City forges its linguistic path. It's custom to hear some Spanish sprinkled in with English to form new phrases such as "pero like," or for a new catchphrase like "mission" or "eating shit" to catch fire.
Aventura Welcomes Plum Market, a Specialty Food and Dining Destination
Plum Market, a grocery store chain that focuses on offering organic, natural, locally sourced, and specialty foods, has recently opened in Aventura, Florida. The store, located at 17801 Biscayne Boulevard, features a fast-casual dining area in addition to its retail offerings. To celebrate the grand opening, the store is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 13th and will provide the first 100 shoppers who spend $100 with a limited edition tote bag filled with signature products. Giveaways will continue throughout the grand opening weekend, with prizes such as a Yeti cooler filled with OliPop sodas, Norman Love Chocolate gift boxes, a free cart of groceries from Niman Ranch Family Farms, and Plum Market gift cards.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
