Actual image of staircases in the Copan BuildingPhoto byInstagram. Titled after an ancient Mayan city located in Honduras (but also an acronym for its original developer, Companhia Pan-Americana de Hotéis e Turismo), the Copan Building (Edificio Copan) is a 460 foot, 38-story residential building in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This apartment complex has gained a reputation of being one of the most important and memorable buildings in São Paulo. Its beginnings stem back to the year 1952, when construction began. Although there were a few halts along the progress of the project, it was completed in 1966. In 1951, well known architect Oscar Niemeyer presented Edifício Copan as one of the prestigious projects selected for the 400 year anniversary of São Paulo. Reports claim the idea came from the Rockefeller Center in New York and the goal in mind was to create something that would both mix offices and houses, but also represent the prosperity of the city of Sao Paolo.

