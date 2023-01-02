Read full article on original website
Pelé’s wife, fans mourn Brazilian soccer legend at Santos stadium
SANTOS, Brazil — Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82. Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners, including Pelé’s wife, Marcia Aoki, walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday. Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday...
France 24
Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
WFMZ-TV Online
Brazil Pele
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start. Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer, at 82. Pelé's coffin was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
Herald and News
Pelé buried at cemetery in Brazilian city he made famous
SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Porterville Recorder
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best. The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with...
Pele’s coffin carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers ahead of funeral procession
Pele’s coffin was carried out of Santos’ stadium by soldiers on Tuesday, as Brazil bid farewell to its icon.The football legend, regarded by many as the greatest player of all time, died on 29 December at the age of 82.He had been lying in state at the stadium of his former club in Sao Paulo, and fans lined the streets to get into the ground and pay their respects.The procession will move through the city and towards the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica, where he will be buried in a private ceremony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley Stadium arch glows with Brazil’s national colours in tribute to PeleWhy is Pele considered the greatest player in the history of football?Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
‘We are saying goodbye to a genius’: Funeral crowds line streets to honor ‘King’ Pelé
Thousands of mourners turned out in Santos to pay their respects to “The King” of soccer, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, as his funeral procession made its way from the city’s soccer stadium to the cemetery.Jan. 3, 2023.
Fans wait hours to mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
Thousands of mourners, from school students to supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pele on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best. Pelé died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. The only player to win three World...
Brazil's Lula sworn in, vows accountability and rebuilding
BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is...
‘His legacy will outlive us all’: Pele takes final journey as thousands attend funeral
Pelé was laid to rest on Tuesday, as the Brazilian football legend was buried on the ninth floor of a cemetery overlooking Santos’ stadium in his hometown.Pelé, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died of colon cancer on 29 December, aged 82. He is seen by many as the greatest footballer to have ever lived.The days since have seen tributes from the likes of modern-day greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, while Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in one of his final acts as president of Brazil, before being replaced by Lula. Lula was...
Thousands bid farewell as Pelé is laid to rest
Thousands lined the streets of Santos, Brazil, to view the funeral procession of soccer icon Pelé. CNN's Stefano Pozzebon reports.
TMZ.com
Fans Flood Streets To Mourn Soccer Legend Pele At Funeral In Brazil
Thousands of fans poured into Brazilian streets on Monday morning to pay their respects to Pele -- as the funeral for the late soccer legend got underway at a famed football stadium in Santos. People decked out in #10 jerseys and clad in yellow and green attire lined up to...
Pele funeral – live: Football legend transported to cemetery after funeral in Santos
Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession took his casket through the streets of Santos, in the state of Sao Paulo.Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, died of colon cancer on 29 December at the age of 82, before lying in state at Santos’ stadium from Monday until Tuesday afternoon (3 January). Thousands of locals attended – with new Brazilian president Lula among those paying tribute – at the site of some of the best matches of Pelé’s career. The former striker and three-time World Cup winner, whose full...
TODAY.com
Pelé to be laid to rest in private ceremony in Brazil
Soccer icon Pelé, who died last week at age 82, will be laid to rest Tuesday during a private ceremony. Tens of thousands of people lined up at Vila Belmiro Stadium in the city of Santos on Monday to pay their final respects.Jan. 3, 2023.
‘We feel welcome now’: Brazilians of all kinds hail Lula as he takes office
The Brazilian drag queen Salete Campari came to toast her country’s new era dressed as Marilyn Monroe. “I feel fabulously happy,” said the activist and performer as she posed for selfies outside Brazil’s presidential palace while waiting for the country’s incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to arrive.
