Prince Harry tells 60 Minutes about his decision to speak publicly

By CBS Colorado
 2 days ago

Prince Harry said he's tried to keep his conversations with the British royal family private, but to combat stories in the tabloids, he's been forced to make his concerns public.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Anderson Cooper in an interview airing Sunday, January 8, on 60 Minutes. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."

"There's a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks." Cooper said to Harry in a clip from the interview that aired today on "CBS Mornings."

"They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent," Harry explained. "And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we're being told for the last six years, 'We can't put a statement out to protect you.' But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes-- there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Harry is releasing a new memoir next week, titled "Spare." Sunday's interview with 60 Minutes will be Prince Harry's first on U.S. television discussing the book.

Comments / 38

Zoeloe Man
2d ago

This is really entertaining....you are Princess Diana's son, the late Queen's grandson, the now Kings son; and you complain like a baby about your lack of influence!!!

Reply(5)
36
Guest
2d ago

Don’t believe that you tried to stay quiet. You’re trying to make all the monies you can. You’re milking a cash cow and you know it. You left your family and started Down the road to celebrity status. You’re as lost as you can be. You just keep digging a hole.

Reply
21
Michael Golterman
2d ago

Don’t care.. your weak.. and being played by your wife the manipulator.. look at it dude.. your losing your heritage, your family for her.. she’s nothing but a fame chaser.. she’s a zero .. without all this.. she’d married you for fame!! Her disrespect to your grandmother should have done it.. but yet she wants title for herself and your kids.. wake up fool!!

Reply
19
