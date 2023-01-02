Excellent news continues to emerge about Damar Hamlin. The Bills have shared that the 24-year-old safety no longer requires a breathing tube. “Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills announced on Friday. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.” The doctors caring for Hamlin said in a press conference Thursday that having the breathing tube removed would be the next big step in his recovery. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, collapsing on the...

