Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Browns send star player home after negative comments
Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Week 18 Stat Projections: Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson ends the season as a top 10 option. The injury news was minimal on Tuesday for obvious reasons. By the end of the week, multiple players may be rested with their teams no longer in the playoff hunt. In addition, some franchises may pull some star players early in the game. More of this information will come out over the next couple of days. The quarterback position has the most injury information early in Week 18.
Taylor Shares What McDermott Told Him After Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills coach didn’t want to coach the game after his safety’s on-field medical emergency. Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared on Wednesday what Bills coach Sean McDermott told him immediately after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during their Monday night game. “When I got over there, the first thing...
Damar Hamlin no longer needs breathing tube in huge recovery step
Excellent news continues to emerge about Damar Hamlin. The Bills have shared that the 24-year-old safety no longer requires a breathing tube. “Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills announced on Friday. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.” The doctors caring for Hamlin said in a press conference Thursday that having the breathing tube removed would be the next big step in his recovery. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, collapsing on the...
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.
Kirk Herbstreit makes bold claim about Georgia football: Get ready for ‘We want Georgia’
Kirk Herbstreit didn’t take the bait. He didn’t want to compare Georgia to Alabama, despite being asked numerous times how the current Georgia program stacks up to that of what Nick Saban has built at Alabama. As well as things are going right now, Herbstreit acknowledges Georgia still...
