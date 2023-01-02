Read full article on original website
Sarah Saigger
3d ago
And yet our governor wants more babies in foster care 🙄🤦♀️
Diane Morse
3d ago
Ken Paxton is threatening anyone willing to help children or minorities in Texas!!!!😡
Amy Robinson
3d ago
Shutting down means they are hiding things. Jail time is needed.
Related
Texas State Rep. Cody Harris to propose bill letting parents adopt without disclosing guns
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Representative Cody Harris is headed to Austin for the start of the 88th legislative session and will be presenting some bills that are close to his heart. “My wife and I were foster parents,” said State Rep. Cody Harris, District 8. State representative Cody Harris and his wife are foster parents […]
Governor Abbott: ‘Texas cannot allow violent criminals who jeopardize public safety back into our communities’
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Jan. 4, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan. The letter focused on the need for legislative action during the 88th Legislative Session to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. The letter also requested prioritizing their arrest and apprehension....
KLTV
Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
bluebonnetnews.com
Fugitive from San Jacinto County named Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive
Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July 2021, when the...
KSAT 12
Looking for a job? Find out how to become a Bexar County court reporter
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County court reporters are ready to start the new year as more than 40 were sworn in on Tuesday morning. The job itself is one that Stephanie Barajas Guthrie says changed her life. “I was a stay-at-home mother of seven kids for seven years, and...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
KFDM-TV
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
State of emergency in Texas: Should Greg Abbott expand migrant busing efforts?
The state is facing some serious problems. Texas is a wonderful and amazing place to explore and live in. It is so large that you may have to spend years traveling and seeing everything.
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil Rights
Allen ISD confirmed that it is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district.Photo byFeliphe SchiarollionUnsplash. The Allen Independent School District (ISD) in Texas is being investigated by federal regulators after a civil rights complaint was filed against the district last year. CBS DFW reports the complaint was filed by Karen Mayer Cunningham, a nationally recognized special education advocate, on behalf of a student with special needs and his mother, Christina Cabral. Cabral claims that her son's special needs are not being adequately met by the school district. Her son, Nicolas, has TAR syndrome, a condition that causes him to be missing all of his arm bones and knee joints. As a result, he requires support when walking and is at risk of brain hemorrhaging and internal bleeding if he falls due to his low platelets.
Washington Examiner
New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break
Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
FDA now allows pharmacies to distribute abortion pills directly to patients
HOUSTON, Texas — For the first time, the FDA is now allowing certified pharmacies to distribute abortion pills directly to patients. And while abortion in any form remains mostly banned in Texas, it should make access to abortion medication a little easier in other states. Since being approved more...
Property tax revision among new Texas laws that took effect Jan. 1
SB12 limits the amount of property taxes a school district can levy on the homestead of an elderly or disabled person, according to a bill analysis by the Senate Research Center.
Gov. Abbott calls for legislative action to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors, prioritize their arrest
TEXAS, USA — With Texas' 88th Legislative Session beginning next week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is asking lawmakers to crack down on parolees who cut off their ankle monitors. On Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan calling for state lawmakers to create criminal penalties for parolees who cut off their ankle monitors and prioritize their arrest.
Texas bill proposes jail time for teachers providing 'obscene' books
A Dallas-area state representative wants police to investigate cases of obscenity in books at schools.
okcfox.com
Texas school district vows to 'oppose' school choice despite overwhelming community support
ODESSA, Texas. (CITC) — As parents across the country fight for more influence over their children's education, one Texas public school district is vowing to block parents from using their own tax dollars to send their children to private schools. The Ector County Independent School District (ECISD), located in...
ktoy1047.com
Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits
Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. "As we enter the new year,...
keranews.org
Gov. Abbott calls for tougher penalties on removing ankle monitors after 3 Dallas killings
Gov. Greg Abbott has called on state lawmakers to enact tougher penalties on manipulating ankle monitors in the wake of two recent Dallas killings police say were committed by people out on parole. Abbott called for the tougher measures in a letter to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas...
North Texas county bans TikTok for government devices
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — People who work for Collin County will no longer be allowed to have TikTok on their government-issued devices. In their Dec. 12 meeting, Collin County commissioners agreed to ban the video-based app on the county network and county devices. This move came days after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban TikTok on government-issued devices in early December, citing the threat of the Chinese Communist Party gaining access to U.S. information and infrastructure.
keranews.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
