Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Related
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal still sizzling; Smith settling in
SUNRISE, Fla. - Eric Staal has been turning back the clock in South Florida. Netting a pair of important goals during Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, the 38-year-old center has quickly evolved from PTO to an important piece for the Florida Panthers. Given his pedigree, that has come...
NHL
Thursday Night Pick 'Em coming to Blues App
Fans can play along to win prizes during all four Thursday night games in January. Coming this month, St. Louis Blues fans have a new way to engage with their favorite team - and win awesome prizes in the process!. Debuting in the Blues App for the Jan. 5 game...
NHL
MTL@NSH: Game recap
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens wrapped up their seven-game road swing with a 6-3 loss to the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. The boys arrived in Nashville in style with their cowboy hats. Earlier in the day, the Canadiens announced that David Savard and Anthony Richard would return to the...
NHL
Send your favorite Blues to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Fans can vote at nhl.com/vote through Jan. 17 and on Twitter from Jan. 12-14 It's time to cast your ballots and send your favorite St. Louis Blues players to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in South Florida!. Vladimir Tarasenko has already been named to the Central Division All-Star roster, but...
NHL
Caps Tangle With Predators
Caps start two-game weekend homestand on Friday against Nashville. January 6 vs. Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena. Nashville Predators (17-14-6) Washington Capitals (22-13-6) The Caps open up a two-game weekend homestand and finish off a set of back-to-back games when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday night at...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 6
NHL ANNOUNCES 32 PLAYERS NAMED TO 2023 HONDA NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND. The NHL announced 32 players named to the four divisional rosters for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. The 32 All-Stars - seven skaters and one goaltender for each of the four divisional rosters - were selected by the NHL's Hockey Operations Department, with one player being chosen from each team. Click here to read more.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (20-12-4) at Maple Leafs (23-8-7) | 4 p.m.
Kraken can look to strategy of play in second period of big Edmonton win as blueprint for slowing Toronto, which has a plus-30 goal differential. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: How to Slow Down Toronto Attack. TORONTO - Toronto has scored 130...
NHL
Final Buzzer: The Avengers
EDMONTON - The Kraken to a man were embarrassed by the 7-2 loss to Edmonton back home in Seattle and equally determined to show a much better side of their second season Tuesday in a Pacific Division rematch. You could sense it on the team plane flying here, the lively locker room before and after the game-day morning skate, and most decidedly, during a four-goal outbreak in the middle period of this resounding 5-2 victory.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Lightning
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a three-game home stand tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets have won three in...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Hurricanes Preview
The Nashville Predators (16-14-6) will begin a five-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents with a visit to the Carolina Hurricanes (25-7-6) Thursday at PNC Arena. The puck drops at 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio. Here's everything you need to know:
NHL
Blues recover, defeat Maple Leafs in shootout
TORONTO -- Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-5 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. "It's huge," Schenn said. "It's a building block, something to build on for...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Canada at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman emphasizes keeping emotions in check, getting to tough areas. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage of...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Stars as Klingberg Meets Old Mates
The Ducks move past the halfway point of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the Dallas Stars at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. PT | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The Ducks sit 1-3-1 five games into the homestand, tonight...
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
NHL
Saros Sets Franchise Saves Record as Predators Topple Hurricanes 5-3
Nashville Heads to D.C. to Face Washington Tomorrow Evening. Juuse Saros set a Nashville Predators franchise record with 64 saves in a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday at PNC Arena. Saros made 28 saves in the third period alone for the Preds, who improved to 17-14-6 on the...
NHL
Talbot reveals new Deadpool goalie mask, Ryan Reynolds responds
Senators goalie has fun Twitter exchange with Canadian actor. Cam Talbot is trying to woo the Ottawa Senators potential new owner with his goalie mask. Talbot revealed his new mask, which pays tribute to the comic book character Deadpool, who is played by Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has openly...
NHL
U.S. defeats Sweden to win bronze at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) scored his third goal at 2:06 of overtime to give the United States an 8-7 win against Sweden in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship on Thursday. Sweden goalie Carl Lindbom (Vegas Golden Knights) stopped a shot by...
NHL
Ducks Prospect Mintyukov Earns Third Straight Monthly OHL Honor
Ducks prospect Pavel Mintyukov made Ontario Hockey League history Tuesday, becoming the first player to win the league "Defenseman of the Month" award for three consecutive months. Mintyukov, selected by Anaheim tenth overall in last summer's draft, posted 2-14=16 points with a +8 rating in 10 December games, including five...
NHL
Canada recovers to top Czechia in OT, win World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Dylan Guenther (Arizona Coyotes) scored his second goal 6:22 into overtime, and Canada won the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 3-2 victory against Czechia at Scotiabank Centre on Thursday. "It means everything," said Guenther, who also had an assist. "To win, you never know...
Comments / 0