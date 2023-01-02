Read full article on original website
Related
wucardinals.com
Calhoun/Taylor Earn First Cardinals High Flyers of the Week of 2023
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2023 Wheeling University Athletic schedule is underway with the Men's and Women's Basketball teams leading the charge. With the restarting of games comes the first edition of the Wheeling University Athletic Cardinals High Flyers of the Week Awards for 2023. Women's Basketball's Lauren Calhoun takes home the Female High Flyer of the Week Award while Men's Basketball's Andrew Taylor earns it on the men's side.
Comments / 0