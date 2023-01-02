Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2023 Wheeling University Athletic schedule is underway with the Men's and Women's Basketball teams leading the charge. With the restarting of games comes the first edition of the Wheeling University Athletic Cardinals High Flyers of the Week Awards for 2023. Women's Basketball's Lauren Calhoun takes home the Female High Flyer of the Week Award while Men's Basketball's Andrew Taylor earns it on the men's side.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO