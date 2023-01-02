ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC Basketball standings as calendar turns to January

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The year 2023 has arrived, which means that SEC play will get underway at full capacity beginning Tuesday evening.

Ten of the SEC’s 14 teams opened SEC play last week, with the biggest surprise being Missouri’s 89-75 win over Kentucky. Four Tigers reached double figures in the game, led by Kobe Brown’s 30-point outing. Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky in points with 23.

Alabama won the conference’s ranked vs. ranked battle last Wednesday, defeating Mississippi State, 78-67 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide in points with 20, while Brandon Miller pulled down ten boards.

LSU earned a tight win over a talented Arkansas team, 60-57, while Tennessee earned a 63-59 win over Ole Miss on the road.

As for the Auburn Tigers, they kicked off the SEC campaign with a late win over Florida, 61-58 at Neville Arena. Johni Broome gave the Tigers the late 59-58 lead with 1:14 remaining in the game with a layup. Auburn solidified the win in the final seconds on a breakaway layup by Wendell Green Jr.

Beginning Tuesday evening, every SEC team will face a conference opponent. Several key matchups to watch for during the midweek slate include Tuesday’s game between LSU and Kentucky at Rupp Arena, and Wednesday’s tilt at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville between Arkansas and Missouri.

Saturday’s schedule will be filled with several must-see games within the conference, including Kentucky at Alabama, and Arkansas at Auburn.

As we turn toward the SEC schedule, here is a look at where your favorite SEC team sits among the conference standings.

1

LSU (12-1, 1-0 SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Kentucky (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday: at Texas A&M (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

2

Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC)

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Arkansas (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Vanderbilt (11 a.m. CT, CBS)

3

Alabama (11-2, 1-0 SEC)

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Kentucky (12 p.m. CT, ESPN)

4

Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Georgia (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Arkansas (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

5

Tennessee (11-2, 1-0 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. Mississippi State (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: at South Carolina (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

6

Arkansas (11-2, 0-1 SEC)

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Missouri (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Auburn (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

7

Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC)

David Berding/Getty Images

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Saturday: vs. Ole Miss (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

8

Kentucky (9-4, 0-1 SEC)

The Courier-Journal

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. LSU (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Saturday: at Alabama (12 p.m. CT, ESPN)

9

Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Mississippi State (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

10

Florida (7-6, 0-1 SEC)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Texas A&M (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday: vs. Georgia (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

11

Georgia (10-3, 0-0 SEC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: vs. Auburn (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Florida (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

12

Texas A&M (8-5, 0-0 SEC)

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Wednesday: at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Saturday: vs. LSU (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

13

South Carolina (7-6, 0-0 SEC)

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: vs. Tennessee (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

14

Vanderbilt (7-6, 0-0 SEC)

Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Weekly Schedule

Tuesday: vs. South Carolina (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Saturday: at Missouri (11 a.m. CT, CBS)

