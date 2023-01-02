ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

A Beginners Guide to Understanding American Football Rules

If you're new to American football, the rules can seem daunting at first. But don't worry - we've put together a beginner's guide to help you understand everything from scoring to penalties. So whether you're watching the Super Bowl or placing a bet on your favorite team, you'll be able to follow along and know what's going on. Let's get started!
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wearebuffalo.net

Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff

The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Browns send star player home after negative comments

Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18

The New York Giants will travel down I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 regular season finale. This is a rematch of a game played just a month ago in Week 14. That game was an embarrassing mess that saw both teams pull their starters by the end of the game. Now, both teams are looking ahead to the playoffs, albeit with very different stakes on this game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/4: Giants turnaround, defending Kayvon Thibodeaux, more

How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?. There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
Big Blue View

Evan Neal's Pass Blocking

Neal's play against the Colts is much improved, but his pass sets are either too shallow and/or not wide enough. Linemen need to keep their shoulders relatively parallel to the line of scrimmage for as long as possible. Opening the outside shoulder too soon gives the rusher zero resistance going up field. It's how OTs generally get beaten off the edge.
Big Blue View

Giants news, 1/5: Daboll on Hamlin, Thibodeaux, Gates more headlines

There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy