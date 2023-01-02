Read full article on original website
J.J. Watt receives taxidermy badger from fan before final NFL game
The badger is a nod to Watt's standout college days at the University of Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010 before he was selected by the Houston Texans with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. As a junior in 2010, Watt finished second in the Big Ten in...
Remembering Top Iowa Basketball Comebacks
Hawkeyes' Bounce-Back Thursday Against IU Third Best in Program History
Kirk Herbstreit makes bold claim about Georgia football: Get ready for ‘We want Georgia’
Kirk Herbstreit didn’t take the bait. He didn’t want to compare Georgia to Alabama, despite being asked numerous times how the current Georgia program stacks up to that of what Nick Saban has built at Alabama. As well as things are going right now, Herbstreit acknowledges Georgia still...
A Beginners Guide to Understanding American Football Rules
If you're new to American football, the rules can seem daunting at first. But don't worry - we've put together a beginner's guide to help you understand everything from scoring to penalties. So whether you're watching the Super Bowl or placing a bet on your favorite team, you'll be able to follow along and know what's going on. Let's get started!
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Browns send star player home after negative comments
Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18
The New York Giants will travel down I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 regular season finale. This is a rematch of a game played just a month ago in Week 14. That game was an embarrassing mess that saw both teams pull their starters by the end of the game. Now, both teams are looking ahead to the playoffs, albeit with very different stakes on this game.
Kansas at West Virginia 2023 Basketball Preview: How Good are the Mountaineers?
The Jayhawks are again on the road, this time looking for a tough-to-earn win in Morgantown.
Giants news, 1/4: Giants turnaround, defending Kayvon Thibodeaux, more
How did the Giants engineer surprising turnaround?. There were no expectations for the 2022 New York Giants. This was a team coming off five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. At 22-59, the Giants were tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football over that five-year span. They had gone through three head coaches in six years. They appeared to have a broken front office with the Mara family accused of exercising too much control over football decisions.
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data.
Damar Hamlin: Bills announce breathing tube is out and he facetimed team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed on Thursday night, allowing him to talk to his family and care team, the team announced Friday morning. The “remarkable development” comes after Hamlin collapsed in Cincinnati on Monday night and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition.
Evan Neal's Pass Blocking
Neal's play against the Colts is much improved, but his pass sets are either too shallow and/or not wide enough. Linemen need to keep their shoulders relatively parallel to the line of scrimmage for as long as possible. Opening the outside shoulder too soon gives the rusher zero resistance going up field. It's how OTs generally get beaten off the edge.
Giants news, 1/5: Daboll on Hamlin, Thibodeaux, Gates more headlines
There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
