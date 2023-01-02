Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Browns send star player home after negative comments
Jadeveon Clowney is set to become a free agent after the season, and it appears his time with the Cleveland Browns has come to an early conclusion. Clowney told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Thursday that he is “95 percent sure I won’t be back” with the Browns next season. The pass-rusher said he... The post Browns send star player home after negative comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
J.J. Watt receives taxidermy badger from fan before final NFL game
The badger is a nod to Watt's standout college days at the University of Wisconsin in 2009 and 2010 before he was selected by the Houston Texans with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. As a junior in 2010, Watt finished second in the Big Ten in...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin no longer needs breathing tube in huge recovery step
Excellent news continues to emerge about Damar Hamlin. The Bills have shared that the 24-year-old safety no longer requires a breathing tube. “Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the Bills announced on Friday. “His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.” The doctors caring for Hamlin said in a press conference Thursday that having the breathing tube removed would be the next big step in his recovery. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Bengals, collapsing on the...
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Saints in Week 18
FOX (Early) Yellow: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints (Jason Benetti, Matt Millen) Red: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Blue: Minnesota Vikings vs, Chicago Bears (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Green: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth) CBS (Early) Red: New England...
