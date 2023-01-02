ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Discount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK

German discount supermarket chain Aldi enjoyed record UK sales during the Christmas trading period, it announced Tuesday, as the country struggles with soaring prices. Sales during December topped £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), up more than 26 percent from a year earlier, with the company profiting also from food and drink purchases during the football World Cup, according to a statement.
hotelnewsme.com

CELEBRATE THE ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS DAY AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!

The Orthodox Christmas Day is the perfect opportunity to unwind and restart the weekend with a staycation. Enjoy a magical and memorable beachside getaway on the stunning Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Book your stay on our website with the best rate at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island starting Thursday the 5.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Aldi UK's December sales up 26% as shoppers seek savings

Highlights strong sales of fresh meat, desserts, cheese. Pledges lowest UK grocery prices in 2023 'no matter what'. LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales in December rose 26% compared to the previous year, reflecting the opening of new stores and consumers' search for savings in a cost-of-living crisis.
Deadline

Luci Sanan Steps Down From ‘Ninja Warrior’ Distributor The Story Lab

EXCLUSIVE: International formats expert Luci Sanan has left The Story Lab after seven years. She leaves her role as SVP, Global at the London-based content arm of communication and ad giant Dentsu after a lengthy spell investing in programs such as Ninja Warrior and The FC Bayern Story. She also spent three years at The Story Lab overseeing business affairs and operations and managed brand entertainment consultancy and distribution for brands such as IKEA and ABInBev. Sanan will continue to work for Dentsu in a consultancy capacity focusing on content investment and distribution for brand clients, as part of her own commercial consultancy business.   The exec has extensive experience selling...
hotelnewsme.com

HYATT APPOINTS STUART DEESON AS VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS FOR MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Hyatt has announced Stuart Deeson as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Deeson is responsible for Hyatt’s operating hotels across the region, with a current portfolio of more than 30 properties across 7 brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House.
hotelnewsme.com

YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT

Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
hotelnewsme.com

TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER

Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
hotelnewsme.com

BOOK INTO JUMEIRAH EMIRATES TOWERS FOR THE ‘ULTIMATE CITY STAYCATION’

Winter has arrived, so now is the ideal time to make the most of the cooler UAE weather. For those who don’t want to pack for a road trip but want all the conveniences and luxury the city can offer, Jumeirah Emirates Towers introduces its newest ‘Ultimate City Staycation’ offer for visitors to enjoy this season.
hotelnewsme.com

HILTON BEIRUT METROPOLITAN PALACE ANNOUNCES ITS REOPENING

Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace announces its reopening on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Jewel of Beirut, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace will open its doors yet again offering a unique taste of luxury in the heart of Beirut. Opening on 30th December 2022, the hotel offers 185 luxurious rooms including 20 elegantly appointed suites, a variety of food and beverage selections all-day at the Summer Place and hotel’s lobby lounge Tea Garden.
hotelnewsme.com

ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM LAUNCHES NEW YOU RETREAT FOR A HAPPIER AND HEALTHIER 2023

The Middle East’s first full immersion wellness resort, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, has welcomed the approaching New Year by unveiling a New You Retreat to help guests restore balance and reaffirm goals for a happier, healthier year. Available in three- and five-night durations until 31st March 2023, the new retreat has been especially designed by the resort’s resident physician Dr. Syed Shadab Ahmed to guide guests towards a path of sustainable change and support them on their personal wellness journey.
Tri-City Herald

Beyond Stock Rises as Costco Adds Plant-Free Steak to its Shelves

While the plant-based meat market continues to expand and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.30% by 2030, Beyond (BYND) - Get Free Report specifically started out the year on a massive downturn. The alternative meat company started out of Los Angeles in 2009 and quickly became a...
COLORADO STATE
hotelnewsme.com

FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO GRAB A SUNSET COCKTAIL OR DINE AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE BEST SKYLINE VIEWS

Dubai’s best rooftop lounge, bar and club, The Penthouse is a lively, contemporary destination that invites guests to drink, dine and dance in true FIVE Style this Winter. Encompassing picture-perfect views of 150ms of private beach, Beach by FIVE and the Dubai Marina skyline paired with award-winning gastronomy and signature FIVE cocktails rounded off with the musical stylings of top International DJs – 7 days a week! This must-visit, for travelers and locals alike, welcomes ‘FIVERs’ to the Ultimate Sundowner Experience. Sip on Instagrammable cocktails such as Collins 2.0, Nightcap, Desert Rose and top seller, Mexican Cartel at the lounge and terrace daily from 4pm onwards, where you can also enjoy our delectable Japanese fusion menu while soaking in 180 degrees of breathtaking vistas. Don’t miss out on staying on for Skyline Fridays – as the city’s longest running deep and tech house night brings you the hottest talent from around the globe!
hotelnewsme.com

GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
fashionunited.com

Snap and Amazon Fashion create new AR Shopping Experience

Snap and Amazon Fashion have partnered to bring new Virtual Try-On (VTO) experiences to Snapchat users. The social media and retail giants are hoping their combined services will attract some of the 1.4 billion people forecast to use augmented reality on their smartphones in 2023. Mobile shopping is a fast...
hotelnewsme.com

NEW YEAR, NEW MENU AT BUSSOLA, JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES

Fine dining restaurant Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates is shaking things up and kicking off the new year with an exciting range of new dishes. Set to have regulars flocking back and newcomers making reservations as soon as possible, the Italian dining destination has expanded its menu with signature Italian flavours, seafood favourites, and hearty winter warmers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy