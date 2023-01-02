Read full article on original website
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
The Aldi dupes that helped budget retailer hit record £1.4billion in Christmas sales
Aldi has revealed that sales reached £1.4 billion in the UK and Ireland for the first time in December as many families opted for Christmas on a budget amid the cost-of-living crisis.
A former Morphe employee said her entire store was fired. She's among a number of TikTokers demanding answers from the struggling makeup retailer.
The former store manager told Insider they were given notice around the holidays — and days before the location would shut.
kalkinemedia.com
Discount supermarket Aldi posts record Christmas in UK
German discount supermarket chain Aldi enjoyed record UK sales during the Christmas trading period, it announced Tuesday, as the country struggles with soaring prices. Sales during December topped £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), up more than 26 percent from a year earlier, with the company profiting also from food and drink purchases during the football World Cup, according to a statement.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS DAY AT RADISSON RESORT RAS AL KHAIMAH, MARJAN ISLAND!
The Orthodox Christmas Day is the perfect opportunity to unwind and restart the weekend with a staycation. Enjoy a magical and memorable beachside getaway on the stunning Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Book your stay on our website with the best rate at Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan Island starting Thursday the 5.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Aldi UK's December sales up 26% as shoppers seek savings
Highlights strong sales of fresh meat, desserts, cheese. Pledges lowest UK grocery prices in 2023 'no matter what'. LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discount supermarket group Aldi said its sales in December rose 26% compared to the previous year, reflecting the opening of new stores and consumers' search for savings in a cost-of-living crisis.
Luci Sanan Steps Down From ‘Ninja Warrior’ Distributor The Story Lab
EXCLUSIVE: International formats expert Luci Sanan has left The Story Lab after seven years. She leaves her role as SVP, Global at the London-based content arm of communication and ad giant Dentsu after a lengthy spell investing in programs such as Ninja Warrior and The FC Bayern Story. She also spent three years at The Story Lab overseeing business affairs and operations and managed brand entertainment consultancy and distribution for brands such as IKEA and ABInBev. Sanan will continue to work for Dentsu in a consultancy capacity focusing on content investment and distribution for brand clients, as part of her own commercial consultancy business. The exec has extensive experience selling...
hotelnewsme.com
HYATT APPOINTS STUART DEESON AS VICE PRESIDENT OPERATIONS FOR MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
Hyatt has announced Stuart Deeson as Vice President of Operations for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In his new role, Deeson is responsible for Hyatt’s operating hotels across the region, with a current portfolio of more than 30 properties across 7 brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House.
hotelnewsme.com
YAS PLAZA HOTELS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF ENTERTAINMENT
Yas Plaza Hotels is stepping up its dynamic music offerings with seasoned radio veteran Steve Johnston taking the helm as Director of Entertainment. Steve has had over 30 years of experience working in radio all over the world; as an accomplished DJ, he has entertained music aficionados from the UK, Middle East, SE Asia and even the Falkland Islands. He currently co-owns two English language radio stations based in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
I visited Bath, the English city where 'Bridgerton' is filmed, for the first time. Here are 7 reasons I'm already planning my next trip back.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel visited Bath, a frequent setting for Jane Austen novels and "Bridgerton," and thought the city was ideal for book lovers.
hotelnewsme.com
TARIQ BIN ALI AL SAHLANI – FIRST OMANI GENERAL MANAGER
Under the umbrella of the Oman Tourism Development Company OMRAN Group, Tariq Bin Ali Al Sahlani is the first Omani to hold the position of Cluster General Manager for Atana Hotels & Resorts in Musandam. In his professional career spanning over 33 years, Tariq Al Sahlani has acquired deep knowledge...
hotelnewsme.com
BOOK INTO JUMEIRAH EMIRATES TOWERS FOR THE ‘ULTIMATE CITY STAYCATION’
Winter has arrived, so now is the ideal time to make the most of the cooler UAE weather. For those who don’t want to pack for a road trip but want all the conveniences and luxury the city can offer, Jumeirah Emirates Towers introduces its newest ‘Ultimate City Staycation’ offer for visitors to enjoy this season.
hotelnewsme.com
HILTON BEIRUT METROPOLITAN PALACE ANNOUNCES ITS REOPENING
Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace announces its reopening on Friday, December 30, 2022. The Jewel of Beirut, Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace will open its doors yet again offering a unique taste of luxury in the heart of Beirut. Opening on 30th December 2022, the hotel offers 185 luxurious rooms including 20 elegantly appointed suites, a variety of food and beverage selections all-day at the Summer Place and hotel’s lobby lounge Tea Garden.
hotelnewsme.com
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM LAUNCHES NEW YOU RETREAT FOR A HAPPIER AND HEALTHIER 2023
The Middle East’s first full immersion wellness resort, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, has welcomed the approaching New Year by unveiling a New You Retreat to help guests restore balance and reaffirm goals for a happier, healthier year. Available in three- and five-night durations until 31st March 2023, the new retreat has been especially designed by the resort’s resident physician Dr. Syed Shadab Ahmed to guide guests towards a path of sustainable change and support them on their personal wellness journey.
Tri-City Herald
Beyond Stock Rises as Costco Adds Plant-Free Steak to its Shelves
While the plant-based meat market continues to expand and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.30% by 2030, Beyond (BYND) - Get Free Report specifically started out the year on a massive downturn. The alternative meat company started out of Los Angeles in 2009 and quickly became a...
Almost 50 UK shops closed for good every day in 2022, says report
Last year was a “brutal” one for Britain’s retail sector, with more shops shutting down than at any other point in the last five years, and 2023 will be similarly challenging, according to industry groups. About 47 shops on average pulled down their shutters for the final...
hotelnewsme.com
FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH IS THE PERFECT PLACE TO GRAB A SUNSET COCKTAIL OR DINE AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE BEST SKYLINE VIEWS
Dubai’s best rooftop lounge, bar and club, The Penthouse is a lively, contemporary destination that invites guests to drink, dine and dance in true FIVE Style this Winter. Encompassing picture-perfect views of 150ms of private beach, Beach by FIVE and the Dubai Marina skyline paired with award-winning gastronomy and signature FIVE cocktails rounded off with the musical stylings of top International DJs – 7 days a week! This must-visit, for travelers and locals alike, welcomes ‘FIVERs’ to the Ultimate Sundowner Experience. Sip on Instagrammable cocktails such as Collins 2.0, Nightcap, Desert Rose and top seller, Mexican Cartel at the lounge and terrace daily from 4pm onwards, where you can also enjoy our delectable Japanese fusion menu while soaking in 180 degrees of breathtaking vistas. Don’t miss out on staying on for Skyline Fridays – as the city’s longest running deep and tech house night brings you the hottest talent from around the globe!
hotelnewsme.com
GLOBAL VILLAGE CELEBRATES THE NIGHT OF SEVEN MIDNIGHTS WITH THOUSANDS OF GUESTS
Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, welcomed 2023 with seven New Year’s Eve countdowns on December 31, 2022. Thousands of guests joined in the celebrations that started at 8pm local time, coinciding with midnight in the Philippines, before...
fashionunited.com
Snap and Amazon Fashion create new AR Shopping Experience
Snap and Amazon Fashion have partnered to bring new Virtual Try-On (VTO) experiences to Snapchat users. The social media and retail giants are hoping their combined services will attract some of the 1.4 billion people forecast to use augmented reality on their smartphones in 2023. Mobile shopping is a fast...
hotelnewsme.com
NEW YEAR, NEW MENU AT BUSSOLA, JUMEIRAH GOLF ESTATES
Fine dining restaurant Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates is shaking things up and kicking off the new year with an exciting range of new dishes. Set to have regulars flocking back and newcomers making reservations as soon as possible, the Italian dining destination has expanded its menu with signature Italian flavours, seafood favourites, and hearty winter warmers.
