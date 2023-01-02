Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut.

However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump.

Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semi-final last Saturday night.

Finebaum ripped Harbaugh for yet another playoff and bowl game loss on Monday.

“This is the day after New Year's and right around this time every year, we all anticipate the ball drop in Times Square and Jim Harbaugh choking a postseason game,” Finebaum said Monday on ESPN , via 247Sports . "This is the sixth straight time it’s happened at Michigan. Why is anyone surprised? I listened to the same thing you did last week and I asked, is this the same Jim Harbaugh ? Well, it's been the same Jim Harbaugh during the regular season, but it's postseason Jim all over again."

Michigan isn't alone in yet another letdown. In fact, the Big Ten as a whole had a pretty tough New Year's weekend.

Ohio State also lost its semi-final game at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite entering the Playoff with two Big Ten teams, it'll be the SEC vs. the Big 12 in the title game.

Maybe next year, Jim Harbaugh.