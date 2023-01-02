ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

NFL Week 18 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Coach Firings and No. 1 Pick Predictions

We’re down to the final week of the regular season, and the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with 11 of 14 spots filled. So far, the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Chargers and Ravens have secured playoff spots in the AFC, while the Eagles, 49ers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cowboys and Giants have locked down spots in the NFC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy