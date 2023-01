Princeton Fant concluded his Tennessee career a winner, helping the Vols beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl to register their 11th win of the 2022 season. The day before the game, the super senior tight end took to social media to send a farewell message to Tennessee and reflect on his long journey with his home-state program. The Nashville native displayed his versatility during his sixth and final season for the Vols, totaling nine touchdowns three different ways, and was a fixture for the top offense in college football.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO