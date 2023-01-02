ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

parentingisnteasy.co

Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl

This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
Tyla

Mum who gave birth to nine babies is finally allowed out of hospital

A mum has been allowed to return home after giving birth to nine children. Halima Cissé, 27, spent 19 months in hospital in Morocco after welcoming the world’s first documented nonuplets. The mum was flown to Morocco for specialist care where they received medical support at the Ain...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Parade

250 of the Coolest "M" Baby Name Ideas for Girls Born in 2023

Picking out a name for your new little munchkin can be quite a daunting task. When you look for a baby girl name that starts with the letter "M," you should keep in mind that a good name is unique. Your little girl will carry that name with her for the rest of her life, so it is important that you choose the best possible "M" girl baby name for your daughter!
netflixjunkie.com

Meghan Markle Once Spoke About Being “unable to afford” Their Six-figure Worth Montecito Mansion

After their recent sneak peeks in the Netflix bombshell docuseries, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Montecito estate is once again in news. Although the independent royal couple now owns a huge stretch of extravaganza in the hills of Santa Barbara, it did not come free to them at all. In the infancy of their troublesome life together, both of them could only dream of owning such a bungalow. The infamous Megxit had left everyone shattered and the couple too also took its time to settle down.
SheKnows

Baby Names That Are Perfect for January Babies

You don’t have to have a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day baby to choose a name that’s inspired by the idea of a fresh start or the promise and hope of a new year. (We could all use a little more hope these days, right?) It’s January, and as far as we’re concerned, the whole month is symbolic of a fresh start. If you are looking for a baby name that’s perfect for a January baby — or just a little one that you’re hoping to imbue with an extra dose of optimism — we’ve pulled together a few options. Baby...

