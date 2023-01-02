Read full article on original website
OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes
Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Minneapolis Friday!
The Minneapolis Lions are traveling to Southeast of Saline to take on the Trojans Friday night. If you can't make it to the games, we've got you covered!. The girls play at 6 p.m. Friday and the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m. You can listen to the basketball games on...
Stolen pickup linked to theft case in another part of town; Salina man arrested
A pickup stolen at a west Salina restaurant was later found at the scene of a theft case in the northern part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 23-year-old Kansas man told police on Saturday that he had left his 2013 Ford F150 pickup parked at Russell's Restaurant, 671 Westport Boulevard, while he was out of town on a job. When the man returned to Salina, he discovered that the pickup, valued at $8,500, was missing. Items in the pickup that also were missing included a Remington 870 shotgun valued at $800 and 55 waterfowl decoys valued at $400.
Salina's Smoky Hill Museum seeks volunteers
The Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in Salina, seeks volunteers to help with Kansas Days. From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:
Salina City Commission special meeting set for Friday morning
The Salina City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. They will recess into executive session immediately following roll call based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel related to the city manager’s evaluation.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Breit, Michael James; 64; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass;...
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!
· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police
Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
Salina man arrested after allegedly hitting patrol car, driving on wrong side
A Salina man faces requested charges after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the street and backed his vehicle into a police patrol vehicle Saturday morning. Officers were sent to the area of S. Ohio Street and E. Cloud Street at approximately 6:50 a.m. Saturday for the report of a Mercury passenger car driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The reporting party told police that when the Mercury turned into a parking lot on the east side of the street, it went over the curb and almost hit another vehicle. The Mercury then went northbound on S. Ohio Street.
Third Salina Public Schools Chat to focus on preschool programs
Preschool programs will be the topic of the next Salina Public Schools (SPS) Chat. The event is planned for Jan. 12 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. at Heartland Early Education, 700 Jupiter Avenue. Community members are encouraged to attend. Kindergarten readiness is one of the measures identified as an outcome in the...
Pet food giveaway set for Sunday
Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter plans a free pet food giveaway Sunday. The event is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second Street. The following is from an event post on the Friends of Salina Animal Shelter - Salina, KS Facebook page. Registration is...
Former Salina teacher Rosproy to emcee Kelly-Toland inauguration
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly as the 48th Governor of Kansas, Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and other statewide elected officials during the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 9.
Salina man jailed in Manhattan on drug allegations
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Riley County have arrested a Salina man on two warrants related to drug allegations. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Salina's Salas earns degree from University of Saint Mary
LEAVENWORTH - The University of Saint Mary celebrated the achievements of the fall graduates of the 2022-2023 academic year during USM’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 17, in McGilley Field House on USM's Leavenworth Campus. The Dec. 17 event marked the university's first Fall Commencement ceremony in modern history,...
Tammy Walker Cancer Center receives Pinnacle of Excellence Award
The Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Joshua Lindsey!
Congratulations to Joshua Lindsey of Salina, the Week 17 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Joshua, who scored 15 of 15 points, wins four tickets to the Nitro Monster Trucks Saturday at Tony's Pizza Events Center. Although the season is underway, you still have time to win!. Sign...
