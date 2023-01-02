Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Back: Two WWE Legends Backstage At SmackDown
They’re big. There are certain names in the history of wrestling that are going to be remembered fondly for a very long time to come. Those stars are the most important in wrestling and were able to build a legacy that is remembered for years. It means something to have those names around and now two of them made an appearance backstage at a recent WWE event.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
nodq.com
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch This Week’s Episodes Of ‘Being The Elite’ & AEW Dark: Elevation, More
You can check out this week’s edition of ‘Being the Elite’ below. This episode is titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:. You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below:. * The Dark Order vs. Ryan Nemeth & Chaos Project. * Hikaru...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dark Results – Episode 177
The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Officially Back With WWE
William Regal is back with WWE following his departure from All Elite Wrestling. Regal had an opt-out clause in his AEW contract, but AEW President Tony Khan had an option earlier than that, allowing Regal to leave the company early as requested. Regal wanted to return to WWE to be with his son in NXT and work with Triple H again.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update On Doudrop’s Absence From WWE TV
Doudrop (Piper Niven) hasn’t been seen on WWE television in several months. According to Cagematch, her last match was in September on NXT TV when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that...
