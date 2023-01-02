Read full article on original website
fcnews.org
Jobless rate decreases in Fulton County
The unemployment rate for Fulton County was down in November, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The rate in the county fell to 2.8% in November, down from 3.6% in October. In November 2021, the jobless rate was 3.9% in Fulton County. The labor force estimates...
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Aviation International News
Toledo Jet Builds On Roots as Citation Service Center
Bill Pribe had no idea what was about to happen. In November of 2008, the maintenance manager of the Cessna Citation Service Center in Toledo, Ohio, returned to his job after Thanksgiving break only to learn that he was laid off. A couple of months later, Cessna announced it was closing the center.
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
fcnews.org
COVID death, 2 hospitalizations reported
Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:. • One new COVID-19 death and two new hospitalizations were reported last week as the number of new COVID-19 cases was down in Fulton County, according to the Fulton County Health Department. There were 39 new cases reported in Fulton County from Dec. 23-29, down from 59 the previous week.
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Museum damaged as 8 radiators burst during extreme cold
A building that has withstood more than 150 years of Mother Nature suffered distressing damage due to the frigid and blustery weather over Christmas weekend. The Wood County Museum, built in 1868 as the county’s poorhouse for the ill, indigent and homeless, is closed due to water damage that spread on all three floors of the sprawling museum.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
13abc.com
Local retailers reaping the rewards of Mega Million sales
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the first Mega Millions jackpot of 2023 climbs to $785 million, participating stores around the Toledo area are cashing in on those sales. According to the Ohio Lottery, whenever there is an increase in interest, retailers will see more people stopping in. Local stores said...
bgindependentmedia.org
New BG city building – No cramped hand-me-down this time around
The new city administration building in Bowling Green is designed to be more user-friendly for residents, and more worker-friendly for city employees. No employees will have to set up office in a former closet. No residents will have to navigate the confusing maze of offices. And it is hoped that there will be far fewer City Council meetings when citizens have to stand in the hallway due to the room capacity limits.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Issues Communication Survey
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Government issued information on a brief survey in an attempt to better understand the communication needs of their constituents. It’s a short, two question survey… which can be accessed through the Lenawee County website. The first, multiple choice, question is: ‘In which,...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
13abc.com
Grocery stores, inflation and.... recession?
Family Members of Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Residents Raise Quality of Care Concerns. Ceremony to remember lives lost to violence in Toledo in 2022. A memorial service remembering Toledoans killed in violent situations in 2022 will be held January 18 at St. George Church at 5:00 p.m. The city recorded 64 murders last year.
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Claude’s Prime Seafood
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Just across from Benchmark in Levis Commons, the owners opened up the perfect bookend to their steakhouse, Claude’s Prime Seafood. “It’s definitely not small,” said Chef Partner Jeff Dinnebeil of Benchmark Restaurant Group. “People knew they could always get a seat in our big, giant wrap-around horseshoe bar. We also have a couple private dining rooms that we can arrange between 10 and 80 guests.”
