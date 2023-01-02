ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65

HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Stephanie (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70

FRAMINGHAM – Stephanie N. (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, December 23, 2022 after a more than 5 year battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Louis & Joan (Gillis) Bengiovanni, and the beloved wife of John P. Davis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nancy T. (Tyler) Bamford, 81

NATICK – Nancy T. (Tyler) Bamford, 81, passed away on December 31, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Harry N. & Rita (Dame) Tyler. Dear sister of Janet Spillane & her late husband Robert of Natick and Hank Tyler & his late wife Linda of Aurora Colorado. Caring aunt of Michael R. Spillane and his wife Shari, and their children, Samantha, Jared, and Kylie, and Kerri T. Spillane and her children, Tyler Spillane and William & Maeve Lowney. Nancy also leaves behind her extended family in Colorado.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran

NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91

NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66

NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Teen Tarot Talk Thursday

ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a teens only Tarot Talk on Thursday, January 5. The event is for teens age 13 to 18 only from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens will learn about tarot card reading through this responsive workshop, followed by a group reading by The Tarot Collective, out of Amesbury.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Vikings Defeat Rams 5-3 at Loring Arena

FRAMINGHAM – Salem State’s Zach Dill scored a hat trick en route to a 5-3 win in MASCAC play Thursday evening at Loring Arena. Framingham State is now 3-7-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the Conference. Salem State won its first Conference game. The Vikings are 3-9-0 overall and...
SALEM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy