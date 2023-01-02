Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65
HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
Helen (Thomas) Bryne, 99, World War II Naval Veteran & Union House Hostess
FRAMINGHAM – Helen S. (Thomas) Byrne, 99, of Framingham and formerly of Milford died Tuesday morning (January 3, 2023) at St. Patrick’s Manor in Framingham, after a period of declining health. Helen was born in Roullet ND, the daughter of the late Oral Clyde Thomas and the late...
Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
Vincent J. Stuart, 90, U.S. Naval Veteran & Master Electrician
FRAMINGHAM – Vincent J. Stuart, 90, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 31, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Boston to Irish immigrants, Vincent & Gertrude (Hartney) Stuart, he was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ellen (Hennessy) Stuart. In the 1950’s Vincent...
Stephanie (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70
FRAMINGHAM – Stephanie N. (Bengiovanni) Davis, 70, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, December 23, 2022 after a more than 5 year battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Louis & Joan (Gillis) Bengiovanni, and the beloved wife of John P. Davis.
Nancy T. (Tyler) Bamford, 81
NATICK – Nancy T. (Tyler) Bamford, 81, passed away on December 31, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Harry N. & Rita (Dame) Tyler. Dear sister of Janet Spillane & her late husband Robert of Natick and Hank Tyler & his late wife Linda of Aurora Colorado. Caring aunt of Michael R. Spillane and his wife Shari, and their children, Samantha, Jared, and Kylie, and Kerri T. Spillane and her children, Tyler Spillane and William & Maeve Lowney. Nancy also leaves behind her extended family in Colorado.
Willis James Larracey Jr., 96, WW II Army Veteran
NATICK – Willis (Bill) James Larracey Jr., 96, longtime Natick resident, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UMASS Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his loving children, Katherine Larracey, of Grafton,, Thomas Larracey and his wife Susan, of Ashland, MA, Ann McQuaid and her husband Michael, of Brookline, NH, Carol Hannah and her husband Paul of Ashland, and James Larracey and his wife Charlene, of Falmouth; his grandchildren, John Ducat and his wife Heather, of Atlanta, GA, Meaghan Diaz and her husband Jason, of Hartford, CT, Andrew Larracey and his wife Nichole of Ashland, Benjamin Larracey and his wife Stacy, of Washington, D.C., Timothy McQuaid and his partner Lindsay Barry, of Eugene, OR, Justin McQuaid of Eugene, OR, Marybeth Hannah, of Ashland, Shawn Hannah, of Brooklyn, NY, Daniel Larracey, of Jamaica Plains, twelve great grandchildren, Mary, Annie, Estella, Lucia, Lyla, Khloe, Satori, Orion, Cameron, Charlie, Jack and Ava.
Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, 91
NATICK – Dorothy A. (Parker) Hainline, of Milford formerly of Natick, passed away on December 26, 2022, she was 91. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Hainline. Mother of John Wayne Hainline of Tennessee. Dear sister of George F. Parker & his wife Loretta of Natick, Andrew A. Parker & his wife Ruth of Natick, Diane O’Loughlin of Natick, and the late Kenneth V. Parker Jr. & his late wife Louise and the late David A. Parker & his surviving wife Nelda. Loving grandmother to Terri Ann Hainline. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Photo of the Day: Garden Party To Celebrate Governor Healey & Lt. Governor Driscoll
BOSTON – Grammy award-winning singer Brandi Carlile headlined an inaugural celebration at TD Garden tonight, January 5 to celebrate the election of two women to the highest positions in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Earlier today, Maura Healey was sworn in as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts. The first woman...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Jack’s Abby Brewing Company Refreshes Brand in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – Jack’s Abby Brewing Company releases new packaging and brand refresh for 2023. This is the first refresh since 2015 and includes the first release of 19.2oz cans of House Lager and Banner City. This project started at the beginning of 2022 with the goal of delivering...
Framingham Police: 3 Injured in Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three individuals were injured in a 2-vehicle crash on December 30 on Route 30. The rear-end crash happened at 6:06 p.m. at 650 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Three people were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson. No citations were...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
1 Due to New Year’s Day holiday, curbside trash collection is on a one-day delayed collection for the rest of the week. Which means if you normally put your barrels out on Wednesday morning, they should go out Thursday morning. Christmas tree curbside collection will take place next week.
Ashland Hosting Teen Tarot Talk Thursday
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a teens only Tarot Talk on Thursday, January 5. The event is for teens age 13 to 18 only from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens will learn about tarot card reading through this responsive workshop, followed by a group reading by The Tarot Collective, out of Amesbury.
Puumala Scores Hat Trick in Flyers Win Over Timberwolves
WALPOLE – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team defeated the Timberwolves of Walpole High 4-3, last night on the road. The Flyers remain undefeated in the Bay State Conference at 3-0. Framingham is 3-1-0 with their lone loss against Methuen High. Mikal Franklin made 29 saves for the...
Petition Calls For Middlesex District Attorney Ryan To Decrease Number of Incarcerated Women at MCI Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – As elected officials across the Commonwealth begin their new terms this week, Families for Justice as Healing, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls delivered a letter to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan asking her to use her power to reduce the number of women incarcerated at MCI-Framingham.
Vikings Defeat Rams 5-3 at Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – Salem State’s Zach Dill scored a hat trick en route to a 5-3 win in MASCAC play Thursday evening at Loring Arena. Framingham State is now 3-7-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the Conference. Salem State won its first Conference game. The Vikings are 3-9-0 overall and...
Home of the Week: 1927 Colonial in City of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a1927 Colonial in the City of Framingham on Route 126. The 729 Concord Street property was built in 1927. Priced at $570,000 the house has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The multi-family property has 1,312 square feet...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
