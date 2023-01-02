LOOK: In first game since Mike Leach's passing, Mississippi State honors former coach with pirate flag helmets

Read full article on original website
Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss the team’s final regular season game against the Commanders and whether their strategy of keeping the starters in will change if the Eagles are blowing out the Giants.
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
The Kansas City Chiefs join other NFL teams to support Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by wearing special warmup shirts, making announcement.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Peyton Hillis is a former NFL running back who played for several teams. He won a vote to be on the cover of the Madden NFL ’12 football game. In 2023, he was hospitalized after saving his kids from a drowning accident. Peyton Hillis, the former NFL running back...
