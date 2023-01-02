Read full article on original website
Chance for showers returns Friday & for the start of the weekend
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Finally a break in the cloud cover Thursday, but change of scenery in store for us Friday. Details below:. Clouds build back into the area for the evening into the early overnight. Mostly cloudy and stray showers possible late. Lows in the lows to mid 30s.
Precipitation Fog Explained
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Fog is defined as water droplets suspended in the air at the Earth’s surface. One type we see and are currently seeing is precipitation fog. Precipitation fog forms when you have warm rain and cool air. The precipitation falls through the air, evaporative cooling leads to saturation, and fog forms.
Rain showers today with mild temperatures
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another round of rain today. When do we dry out? Details below:. Foggy and gloomy to start our day. This fog is locally dense and is causing reduced visibility. Gloomy weather holds today as spotty showers start our day and more widespread showers enter the area for this afternoon. These showers continue into the evening and some fog remains possible. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rain cannot be ruled out.
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Winter weather advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore.
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living closest to some Bay Area and Santa Cruz County beaches Wednesday night. Emergency crews urged the public to stay away from the coast Thursday morning as the storm and high tide continued whipping up a monster swell.
New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
Mornings in: Marc Rubin
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- Marc Rubin is a local painter here in the Elmira area. He’s been painting for 25 years and studied under artist Tom Buechner in upstate New York for 10 years. While his primary focus is oil paintings, Rubin actually started out as a graphic designer. While...
Horseheads and Elmira girls basketball battle
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0106.
Flashback - 2009 Raupers signs with Syracuse football
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Sports from 0105.
Girls Scouts of Western New York to kick off 2023 Cookie Season
The Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Thursday they are set to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie program on Saturday, January 7.
Elmira Renegades excited for home opener this weekend
The Renegades host Syracuse Saturday night at First Arena. Elmira Renegades excited for home opener this weekend. The Renegades host Syracuse Saturday night at First Arena.
Bad News For Syrup Lovers In New York State?
Winter here in New York State sure has been interesting so far. The deadly blizzard that left mountains of snow across the Western New York area is now a memory and the piles of snow are melting. But what else is happening deep in the woods of the Empire State?
Car Accident in Hanover Square Leaves Woman with Minor Injuries
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - A car accident in Hanover Square near the First National Bank Building in Horseheads on Thursday sent a woman to the hospital for injuries. The car suffered side damage with the airbag deployed. The car also knocked over a park bench and crews were working to remove the debris from the accident.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...

Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A classic rock radio station in Elmira will soon be owned by Family Life Network. A spokesperson from Family Life told 18 News that the $450,000 deal to buy WLVY 94 Rock (94.3 FM) is set to close this week. As such, Family Life is expected to be on the air […]
FOUND: Missing teen from Village of Bloomfield
Abrams is described as standing at 5'05 and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
