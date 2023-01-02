ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

ESPN lists seven Georgia players in College football's top 100 players of 2022

More than 20 staff at ESPN compiled its Top 100 college players for the 2022 season through over 11,000 votes involving 1-on-1 battles to determine who was better this season. In the end, seven Georgia players made the list, the same number of players who made the preseason list. Junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 6 on the preseason list, now comes in at No. 2, behind only USC quarterback Caleb Williams.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
thewashingtondailynews.com

Georgia vs. TCU: Area coaches go with top dog

Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game between defending champion Georgia and upstart Texas Christian isn’t what most people predicted this time last week. The Bulldogs, top-ranked at 14-0 roared back from 14 points down in the semi-final match with Ohio State, then only advanced because the Buckeyes...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Top 3 TCU players the Georgia Bulldogs must stop

From the moment the TCU Horned Frogs shocked the Michigan Wolverines to bag their spot in the National Championship game in Los Angeles, Georgia football fans turned their attention to the horned, purple foe that awaits them within Sofi stadium. The underdog tag both suits and befits the Horned Frogs....
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
WSB Radio

Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Northeast Ga hospitals reimpose mask mandates

Effective today, Northeast Georgia Health Systems says it is requiring face coverings for staff members and volunteers at its hospitals and medical facilities in Gainesville, Dahlonega, Braselton, and Winder. The mask mandate comes amid a report increase in coronavirus cases in northeast Georgia. From Northeast Georgia Health Systems…. Due to...
DAHLONEGA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy