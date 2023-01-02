The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of Markle, whom she said was getting unfairly shunned and criticized by Harry’s own family. She told the panel, “It seems like everyone in the royal family treats Meghan like Yoko Ono,” referring to John Lennon’s wife. “Yoko Ono allegedly broke up The Beatles, and she became the pariah of that generation. It’s almost the...

