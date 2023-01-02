Read full article on original website
Related
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of Markle, whom she said was getting unfairly shunned and criticized by Harry’s own family. She told the panel, “It seems like everyone in the royal family treats Meghan like Yoko Ono,” referring to John Lennon’s wife. “Yoko Ono allegedly broke up The Beatles, and she became the pariah of that generation. It’s almost the...
Marconews.com
Andy Cohen says he 'didn't see' Anderson Cooper greet Ryan Seacrest during NYE special
Andy Cohen is kicking off the new year by clearing the air. During his Sirius XM “Radio Andy” show Wednesday, the television host addressed a claim made by “Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve” host Ryan Seacrest that Cohen ignored his greeting during his CNN New Year’s Eve special with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper.
Marconews.com
ShowBiz Minute: Prince Harry, Theophilus London, 'Lion King'
Prince Harry says William attacked him during row; Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe; A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners. (Jan. 5)
Marconews.com
Mayim Bialik on 'unusual' way 'Call Me Kat' honors Leslie Jordan: 'We loved this man'
“Call Me Kat” has bid farewell to Leslie Jordan’s colorful cafe staple Phil. Jordan, who played the baker with a crazy mama on the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik as Kat (Thursdays, 9:30 EST/PST), died at 67 on Oct. 24 when his car crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office lists Jordan’s cause of death as "pending additional investigation." Some suspect a health ailment might’ve caused the crash.
Comments / 0